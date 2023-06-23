Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nestlé: Dividend May Not Be As Sustainable As It Seems

Jun. 23, 2023
Eugenio Catone
Summary

  • Nestlé faces stagnant growth and increasing debt, which may negatively impact its dividend and long-term prospects.
  • The company's valuation is considered overvalued, with its growth and profitability lagging behind competitors like Mondelez, General Mills, and Hershey.
  • Nestlé's future growth may depend on SKU optimization, the growing importance of the PetCare segment, and exposure to the rapidly growing Indian market.

Nestlé France headquarters building near Paris

Jean-Luc Ichard

Intro

Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) is one of the world's largest companies, a leader in the food and beverage market. We are talking about a company with more than 150 years of history, whose brands are part of the daily purchases of

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

TIKR Terminal

TIKR Terminal

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Discounted cash flow

Discounted cash flow

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Nestlé annual report 2022

Nestlé annual report 2022

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs

United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs

TIKR Terminal

TIKR Terminal

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Graduate in business administration, I am pursuing my studies and meanwhile writing articles that reflect my opinion.

Comments

j
johnsullie
Today, 11:33 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (18)
Excellent article. Company needs to be re-invigorated as you point out. Dividend to US stockholders not that attractive because of stagnant growth and 35% foreign tax withheld for US stockholders. I have owned stock for more than 15 years but need to lighten position.

You pointed out 3 future considerations to unlock growth and value. Do you believe that they should be doing something with their L'Oreal stock? I wasn't sure what your opinion was.
