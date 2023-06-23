Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Krispy Kreme: Widening Access Points To Freshly Baked Goods

Jun. 23, 2023 9:42 AM ETKrispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT)
A. Vandendael
Summary

  • Krispy Kreme has seen upward trending revenue for over five years, currently at $1.576 billion TTM, but faces challenges with a negative levered free cash flow and high debt.
  • Although the company's liquidity is concerning, its transition into a logistics driven operation increasing its products accessibility could be a major growth driver, especially through partnerships such as the McDonald's trial.
  • I'm cautious that the stock price has been downward trending since its IPO in 2021 and many likely consider the stock to be overpriced due to a lack of earnings.

Krispy Kreme Times Square Store

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)'s glazed doughnut brand remains iconic and world-famous, it has seen its fair share of highs and lows throughout its 85 years of operations. It re-entered the stock market in

graph

Stock price since IPO (SeekingAlpha.com)

slide

Topline growth per hub (Investor presentation 2023)

slide

Company overview (Investor presentation 2023)

slide

Strategic partnerships (Investor presentation 2023)

slide

Expand availability (Investor presentation 2023)

image

McDonald's partnership trial (Finance.Yahoo.com)

table

Income statement (sec.gov)

graph

Annual revenue growth (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Long-term debt obligations (Sec.gov)

table

Relative peer valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

slide

Outlook FY2023 (Investor Presentation 2023)

I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

