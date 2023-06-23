Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Renewable Energy Powerhouse: Why Enel Chile Is Poised To Outperform

Jun. 23, 2023 9:45 AM ETEnel Chile S.A. (ENIC)
Rishi Prakash profile picture
Rishi Prakash
134 Followers

Summary

  • Initiating coverage on Enel Chile with a 12-month target price of $4.20/share, offering a potential upside of 26.65% and anticipated dividend yields of 12% in 2023 and 7% in 2024.
  • The company is successfully executing its non-conventional renewable energy sources (NCRE) strategy, reducing exposure to hydrologic risk, fuel prices, and polluting energy sources.
  • Despite reduced political risk, growth in renewables, and an improved balance sheet, Enel Chile still trades at a steep discount to its regional peers.

Chile"s Cerro Dominador Concentrated Solar Power Plant Uses Mirrors To Produce 210MW In Atacama Desert

A Concentrated Solar Power Plant Uses Mirrors To Produce 210MW In Atacama Desert, Chile

John Moore/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

I am initiating coverage on Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC), giving it an outperform recommendation and a 12-month target price of $4.20/share. This

Corporate Structure

Corporate Structure (Investor Presentation, June

Enel Chile Production and capacity 2023

Investor Presentation, June 23

Pie chart of Enel Chile's power generation by source/type

Investor Presentation, June 23

Capex allocation 2023-25 Enel Chile

Investor Presentation, June 23

Enel Chile's assets on Chile map

Investor Presentation - FY 2022

Image showing the renegotiated terms of Shell Agreement from 2023-2030

Renegotiated terms of Shell Agreement (Investor Presentation, FY 2022)

Enel Chile's Green Hydrogen Roadmap

Investor Presentation, June 2023

Projected Annual Precipitation in Chile as a timeseries chart, using 1986-2005 as a reference period

Projected Annual Precipitation in Chile (Climate Knowledge Portal, World Bank)

Enel's hydropower production and average, as a bar chart

Enel's Hydropower production at new normal lows (Enel Chile, MDPI)

Seeking Alpha Factor Grades

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha Quant Rating History

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Rishi Prakash profile picture
Rishi Prakash
134 Followers
Private Equity Associate with a strong focus on the infrastructure industry and a deep passion for energy firms. With a personal drive to understand the intricacies of these sectors, I thoroughly analyze market trends, evaluate growth prospects, and identify promising companies that align with my investment philosophy.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.