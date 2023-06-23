Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kura Sushi: Momentum Gone

Jun. 23, 2023 9:53 AM ETKura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS)
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
Summary

  • Kura Sushi's revenue growth is decelerating, and profitability metrics have not improved significantly despite aggressive increases.
  • The company failed to significantly improve its margins, while the revenue grew threefold over the past five years.
  • The stock's valuation appears unattractive, leading to a "Hold" rating.

Настольный вид рамена в синей миске на коричневой деревянной тарелке и суши на черной стеклянной тарелке с соевым соусом, маринованным имб�

Olasz Laszlo/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) demonstrated a solid revenue growth recovery after the pandemic-related restrictions. This has led to a massive stock price appreciation, but my analysis suggests that the momentum is likely gone. Profitability ratios

KRUS long-term financial performance

Author's calculations

KRUS latest earnings release

Seeking Alpha

KRUS quarterly financial performance

Seeking Alpha

KRUS balance sheet summarized

Seeking Alpha

KRUS valuation metrics

Seeking Alpha

KRUS DCF valuation

Author's calculations

KRUS DCF analysis pessimistice

Author's calculations

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Dollar Grove profile picture
Dollar Grove
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (242)
Amazing. Oilfield expert analyzes a restaurant company… Krus is one of the top restaurant names on the market and anyone who bets against it will likely regret it
