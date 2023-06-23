RichLegg

Description

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) is a technology-enabled service that provides background checks and other forms of identity verification all over the world. Their service encompasses all aspects of the hiring process and risk assessment. The services are delivered through a custom cloud-based technology platform that offers businesses actionable insights in real time. It has not been easy holding on to STER stock so far, but my take is that the market is pricing in all the negatives in the business and not the positives, which suggest that STER is not doing as bad as the headline suggests. Though STER's base business has shrunk as existing customers cut back on hiring and background checks, the company is still growing thanks to new customers, cross-selling/up-selling, and higher retention rates. The cross-selling capabilities, in particular, is one of the STER-controllable factors that has I believe will continue to drive growth. Notably, profit margins are improving due to lower labor and data costs thanks to Project Nucleus, as well as savings from improved productivity, which are not reflected in the headline revenue decline. As such, I reiterate my buy recommendation as there is no structural change to the demand for identity verification, and I believe STER is well-positioned to take advantage of this trend.

Positive drivers

Fundamentals, in my opinion, are more important than watching the stock price. STER continues to see increase in new client wins which suggests that STER is consolidating market share from smaller players that are either not able to survive with lower volume of demand, or are losing out as customers seek better solutions. On the latter point, I believe STER solution is well recognized and appreciate by customers as contrary to what one might believe in this period of customer churns, STER continues to demonstrate a strong 95% LTM gross retention. Either way, it is a clear indicator that STER is doing well, and should continue to do well if it executes just as it does so far. Cross-selling and upselling to existing customers is another area where STER has been consistently successful. This is especially true of STER's identity business, which has been gaining traction thanks to cross-sell/upsell, particularly among large enterprise clients, and which, when combined with post-hire monitoring, now accounts for more than 10% of total revenue. I note that this was 0% in the early 2022, so it only took than a year to up/cross-sell over $70 million worth. I expect this expansion to continue as management actively seeks out new collaborations (like with ID.me and Yoti).

I would reiterate that STER benefits from a global addressable market for pre-hire screening, post-hire screening and identity. Several factors point to the present as a time when identity verification is becoming increasingly important, and I expect this trend to continue. One thing that all of these things have in common is the need for flexible, all-encompassing ways to screen candidates and choose staff. The growth of the gig economy is the most obvious factor. Workers in the gig economy include freelancers, platform workers, employees of contracting companies, and temporary workers. With the growth of the gig economy and the contingent workforce, more and more people are finding work in temporary or on-demand positions. The proliferation of rival gig platforms, which has made it simpler for gig workers to switch platforms, is the primary factor leading me to believe that this number will increase – which necessitates an easy and fast solution for businesses to conduct checks.

Margin improvements

The implementation of Project Nucleus is an initiative to drive meaningful cost savings and efficiency gains by restructuring engineering processes, lowering fulfilment cost, and increase automation. It presents STER with a valuable opportunity to enhance cost optimization by re-engineering fulfillment processes and increasing automation, thereby reducing labor and data costs. I believe this strategic initiative positions the company to emerge from the current downcycle as a significantly stronger business, characterized by an improved margin profile. Furthermore, management's proactive measures to reduce the company's real estate footprint and streamline its functional organization are anticipated to deliver substantial cost savings. By 2023, these efforts are projected to yield annual savings of $25 million and $10 million, respectively. These cost-saving measures reflect STER's commitment to operational efficiency and financial resilience, contributing to the company's long-term sustainability and profitability.

Valuation

The current valuation represents an appealing entry point to profit from the eventual recovery and a structurally stronger STER business. I recognize that growth will be weak in 2023 (hence my reason for lowering the multiple estimate vs previous model), but I anticipate a recovery in the coming years with improving net margins driving faster than top-line earnings growth. Earnings growth should accelerate, causing a revaluation of multiples to close the gap with peer First Advantage (FA), which is trading at 13x forward earnings. That being said, I don't believe both should trade at comparable valuations because FA has a higher margin profile, and thus a discount is warranted. I assume STER should at least trade back to 1 standard deviation below its mean at 11x.

Valuation model

Risks

Regulatory risk

The reason companies use STER is to avoid the risk of getting on the wrong side of regulation. If STER systems fail to detect this, it could expose STER to multiple lawsuits that could be very costly financially and reputationally.

Lesser employment

The main growth driver for STER is rate of employment, which means in periods of recession STER could see slower growth as businesses seek to save cost by reducing head counts

Summary

In my opinion, the negatives seem to be priced in the share price, while the positives are overlooked. STER is still growing despite a shrinkage in its base business, thanks to new customer acquisitions, cross-selling, and higher retention rates. The company's strong fundamentals, including increasing client wins and a robust 95% LTM gross retention, indicate its continued success. Cross-selling and upselling have been effective, particularly in the identity business, which accounts for over 10% of total revenue. STER also benefits from the growing importance of identity verification in a gig economy where flexible and comprehensive screening solutions are crucial. The implementation of Project Nucleus improves cost optimization and margin profile, while management's cost-saving measures demonstrate operational efficiency. Despite weak growth in 2023, I expect STER to recover with improving net margins, justifying a revaluation of multiples.