Costamare: Buying A Dollar For 50 Cents

Jun. 23, 2023 10:03 AM ETCostamare Inc. (CMRE)
Hunter Reinhart profile picture
Hunter Reinhart
91 Followers

Summary

  • Costamare is selling for a P/E multiple of 2.03 and P/B of 0.49.
  • Growth potential with strengthening market and dry bulk segment.
  • Strong profitable company with a strong recovering dividend.
  • Risks from low order book and underwhelming dry bulk market.

Large container ship in harbour on a clear summer day

AlbertPego/iStock via Getty Images

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) now sells for only half of its tangible value and has reached a value low enough to enter into a position. I entered at an average price of $9.26 on June 13th. Each share

P/E, Dividend, P/B Stock Screener

P/E, Dividend, P/B Stock Screener (Investing.com Stock Screener)

Container Market Environment

Container Market Environment (Costamare's Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation)

Costamare's Dry Bulk Market

Costamare's Dry Bulk Market (Costamare's Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation)

Costamare's Dividend History

Costamare's Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Costamare's Growth Rates

Costamare's Growth Rates (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Hunter Reinhart profile picture
Hunter Reinhart
91 Followers
I am an individual investor and an employee at DraftKings aimed to invest according to Benjamin Graham's value investing strategy from his book, The Intelligent Investor. Focused on building wealth through long term investments at bargain rates. I hope to help self-directed individual investors profit and grow their portfolios through value and dividend investing. Aside from value investing, I've been heavily into crypto since 2020 and will be covering different projects as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMRE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

