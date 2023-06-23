Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

adidas: I'd Prefer To Buy One Of Its Competitors For The Long Term

Jun. 23, 2023 10:17 AM ETadidas AG (ADDDF), ADDYYNKE, PMMAF2 Comments
Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
428 Followers

Summary

  • adidas is in a difficult spot right now because of the Kanye West and Yeezy situation.
  • However, it appears the new management team has a strategy to better position the company for the future.
  • Nevertheless, I believe that one of the competitors is a higher quality company and at the moment the better long-term choice.

Adidas Superstar

Adidas Stock Analysis

Photoevent/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Thesis

Chart
Data by YCharts

The adidas (OTCQX:ADDDF) and Kanye West partnership began in early 2015 with the Fall 2015 collaboration. And the partnership had been a huge success, as Yeezy

Sales Channel

adidas Presentation

Inventories

adidas Presentation

Gross Margins

adidas Presentation

Operating Margins

adidas Presentation

Adjusted Net Borrowings

adidas Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Net Income Margin

Seeking Alpha Peers Tab

This article was written by

Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
428 Followers
My primary area of concentration will be on identifying companies of exceptional caliber, with a proven ability to reinvest capital for impressive returns. Targeting those with a market capitalization of less than $10 billion, affords ample opportunities for growth. The ideal scenario is for these companies to demonstrate a long-term capability of capital compounding, with a high enough compound annual growth rate to potentially deliver tenfold returns or even greater.My approach is to maintain a long-term perspective on these companies, as I believe this will generate higher returns compared to the market index, in a rapidly evolving investment landscape where short-term holdings are becoming increasingly prevalent.I primarily adopt a conservative investment strategy, but occasionally I may pursue opportunities with a favorable risk-reward ratio where the potential upside is substantial and downside is limited. These ventures are carefully considered and allocated a proportional amount within my portfolio to maintain overall stability.I try to analyze as many companies as possible to find the ones worth investing in. All ideas and articles are provided for informational and educational purposes. Nothing contained herein is investment advice or should be construed as investment advice. All decisions that you make after reading our articles and reports are 100% your responsibility.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NKE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

dondougie profile picture
dondougie
Today, 10:32 AM
Premium
Comments (309)
NKE trades at a large premium to ADDYY though on most metrics.
Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
Today, 11:06 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (83)
@dondougie Which in my opinion is justified, and yet Nike has the much higher total return over the last 10 years and I think will also be ahead for the next 10 years.

seekingalpha.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.