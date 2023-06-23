Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PULS: High Yield, Low Risk, And Potential Capital Appreciation

Jun. 23, 2023 10:30 AM ETPGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)BND, SGOV, VTC
David Sommer Jr
Summary

  • The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF offers a safe investment option with a high yield of 4.9% for investors expecting a recession.
  • PULS has a diverse portfolio of high-quality short-term bonds, with 75% of its holdings in A-rated bonds or better.
  • PULS has advantages over other ETFs, such as potential for capital appreciation and less reinvestment risk, making it a recommended Buy.

High Yield, Low Risk Road Sign

JamesBrey

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) invests in high-quality short-term bonds. With AUM of about $4.5B, PULS has an SEC 30-day yield of almost 5%. This actively managed fund aims to provide investors with income as well as the chance to

PULS's top 10 holdings

PULS's top 10 holdings (Seeking Alpha)

PULS's holdings by issuer

PULS's holdings by issuer (pgim.com)

PULS's holdings by sector

PULS's holdings by sector (pgim.com)

PULS's holdings by maturity

PULS's holdings by maturity (pgim.com)

PULS's holdings by credit rating

PULS's holdings by credit rating (pgim.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Fed fund rate and recessions

Fed fund rate and recessions (FRED.com)

David Sommer Jr
I’m an undergraduate student at St. Mary's University studying Finance and Risk Management.  I have a passion for investments and have been investing since I was 15. I cover undiscovered ETFs. Closely associated with Modern Income Investor.

Comments

