phive2015

Investment Thesis

It's been just over a year since I last wrote about Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST). Despite the local television giant's stock performance crushing the S&P 500 over that period by a factor of five, NXST has only gotten cheaper from an intrinsic value perspective as the Street has been modeling weakness in distribution revenue, gotten skittish around their recent acquisition of The CW Network, and continues to believe local TV is in terminal decline.

The consensus narrative that retransmission revenue is going to flatline and that The CW is going to continue hemorrhaging cash is completely misplaced. At 4.5x average annual free cash flow (FCF) in '23/'24, the current dislocation in NXST's valuation gives investors the opportunity to buy an above average business at a below average price-a combination prone to creating enormous alpha.

At 7.0x my estimate of average annual '27/'28 free cash flow, plus accumulated cash and dividends, there is a clear trajectory for Nexstar to be a $550 stock in four years' time.

Company Background

Founded in 1996 by the current CEO, Perry Sook, with a single television station in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Nexstar has since become the largest operator of local television stations in the United States, controlling 200 stations, which collectively reach 39 percent of television-owning households.

The magic of Nexstar's business for a long time was that they could rapidly grow by buying other TV stations at low single-digit multiples of free cash flow. From 1996 to 2019, this was the strategy Sook pursued, and it worked marvelously well, with the stock rising ~800% from their IPO in 2003 to the close of their $7.2 billion deal to buy the television assets of Tribune Media in 2019.

Since then, NXST has shifted to aggressively capturing a greater cut of retransmission fees (AKA distribution revenue or carriage fees), which cable companies pay to have the privilege of retransmitting Nexstar's local television content to their paying subscribers. The dynamic that existed pre-consolidation in the local TV industry was that big, multi-billion-dollar cable companies (e.g., AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), etc.) would go to a local television station and demand the right of retransmitting all their content. As you can imagine, the local TV station owners couldn't put up much of a fight in the negotiating process and often ended up handing away their content for a pittance (initially as low as $0.25 per subscriber).

Today, however, the cablecos must go to Nexstar, who now owns not one, but 200 television stations, and negotiate in good faith. And to quantify that change, according to Nielsen there are 121 million households in the U.S. with television, of which NXST reaches 47.2 million (121 million * 39%). Dividing Nexstar's 2022 distribution revenue of $2.57 billion by that implies monthly revenue per viewer from retransmission is $4.53.

NXST Estimated Monthly Retrans Fee Per Subscriber (NXST 10-K, Statista)

Keeping in mind that those retransmission estimates are very rough, the crucial thing to understand going forward is that in the context of an $85 average monthly cable TV subscription, $4.53 per month is very little, especially considering the immense value-add of Nexstar. There's a very good reason cablecos haven't been pushing back too hard against Nexstar's price increases in recent years. Think about it: how likely are you to renew your cable subscription if you can't even watch the local weather or news directly related to where you live? I'll get into this more later, but long-term, especially as cable packages only get more expensive, there's no reason why Nexstar can't eventually be squeezing $10 per month, per subscriber, as management has suggested.

Debunking Consensus View #1: Retransmission Growth Will Stall

This provides the perfect segue to debunk the first misconception the Street has talked itself into: that the decline of cable television means the decline of Nexstar.

The minute many investors hear the words "linear television" they immediately think of the CBS (PARA), ABC, and ESPN (DIS)--that is, decent cash cows headed for the dustbin of history. Nexstar, however, while a cash cow, is not going anywhere anytime soon.

At a recent investor day in January 2023, NXST explicitly sought to do away with this pervasive myth, demonstrating that even if legacy MVPD subscribers (i.e., those who get access to cable through legacy providers, such as VZ and T) continue to decline, overall distribution revenue will still increase thanks to retrans price increases and growth in vMVPD (i.e., the newer sources of cable TV programming, such as YouTube TV and Sling).

NXST Distribution Revenue by Scenario (Nexstar Investor Day)

The key driver here is the fact that people genuinely like having access to the 300,000 hours of local television content that Nexstar creates, and they'll pay to consume it. The Street still doesn't really seem to really understand this and is myopically focused on the medium through which local TV is currently distributed: cable. However, understand that whether someone is watching Nexstar's content through YouTube TV or Hulu at $80 per month, or Verizon at a similar price, the end result is the same: people are watching Nexstar's programming (and their ads, which I'll get to in a bit) and the distributor is paying NXST an increasing amount of money for that privilege.

The Big Question: How Much are MVPDs Willing to Pay?

To really get a sense of where Nexstar can eventually end up in terms of revenue and profitability, one must estimate what retransmission revenue per subscriber is going to wind up at. In the chart above, Nexstar says that if they grow retrans fees per subscriber at a 5% CAGR over the next 3 ½ years, distribution revenue will be flat (for context, it's currently around half of revenue). However, based on the enormous white space they've hinted at, namely originating from the fact that despite making up around a third of watch time, they only get a mid-teens percentage of retrans fees, a retransmission subscriber fee CAGR in the 10-20% range is more likely, leading to a doubling of distribution revenue by the end of the decade (something management has guided to, as well).

Growing at the low end of that range, around 12.5%, would mean Nexstar would only be taking an additional $0.60 per month of that $85 pie-very achievable. In fact, considering that cable packages have been increasing in price by ~6.5% per year over the past two decades, or $5 per year based on the current average cost, NXST increasing their share of the pie by $0.75 to a $1 of the monthly subscription cost per year is well within the realm of possibility. Taking just an additional dollar per month would increase their distribution revenue by a whopping 14% based on Nexstar's model!

But don't just take my word for it. On Nexstar's Q1 conference call, Perry Sook said the following:

We stand behind our guidance of distribution revenue growth to be up in the high single to low double-digits for 2023 … We're very pleased with the renewals that we've contemplated and optimistic about the renewals we have ahead of us for 2023.

Let that sink in for a moment. In a year when many companies are struggling to not shrink as the United States teeters on the brink of a recession, and cable companies are particularly likely to decide to fight over NXST's demand for a greater share of the pie, Nexstar is still expecting to grow quite handily!

Where It Really Gets Interesting: Incremental Margins

Where it really gets exciting though, is not just by how much revenue grows, but how that incremental revenue flows to the bottom line. Since 2016, when NXST really began kicking retrans fees into gear, every incremental dollar of revenue has resulted in an additional $0.30 of free cash flow (incremental margin is calculated as change in FCF divided by change in revenue).

But what does that mean for Nexstar going forward with distribution revenue? Well, taking that 12.5% subscriber fee growth number that I laid out above means distribution revenue should grow at ~7%. On $2.57 billion of distribution revenue in 2022, we're looking at an incremental $180 million of revenue next year alone. At a 30% incremental margin, that's $54 million of incremental profitability next year alone. And at a compounded growth rate of 7%, that $2.57 billion has a clear trajectory to reach $3.4 billion of revenue, and $250 million of incremental annual free cash flow ($6.70/share) by the end of 2026.

Keep in mind that I'm likely being conservative with these assumptions, as I'm only modeling 7% annual distribution revenue growth, compared to Perry's guide for HSD to low double-digits. Additionally, in all likelihood, distribution revenue has much, much higher incremental margins (possibly as high as 75%), since I was taking Nexstar's total change in revenue and free cash flow to determine incremental margins, as opposed to just the distribution segment (which NXST doesn't break out on the P&L).

Debunking Consensus Narrative #2: The CW Acquisition Will Flop

Nexstar had an ugly Q1, brought on by their acquisition 75% of The CW Network, which was announced in August, but only closed recently enough for Q1 to be the first time its numbers were broken out. In short, it looked very bad. In just 90 days, The CW cost Nexstar $55 million and is on track to lose NXST >$200 million in 2023. For a company that only made $1.4 billion in average annual FCF in the last cycle, that's a big hit to the bottom line. The consensus view seems to be that The CW will continue to burn a lot of cash, although absolute levels of cash burn will decline.

However, I think the market isn't giving enough credit for the work Perry Sook and the rest of Nexstar's management can do at The CW--a network which has historically suffered from poor ratings and terrible cost management as they churned out the same overproduced, underdeveloped shows. On their Q3 2022 call, Nexstar's management highlighted the massive overhaul for The CW that's in the works:

Over the course of the next year, we're really working to develop our slate, which will then come online in the 2023-2024 broadcast season. We will have some carryover commitment for the CBS and the WBD programming in that year, but it's minimal at that point. - Lee Ann Gliha, CFO Warner and Paramount are not precluded from selling us programming, it's just going to have to be a financial deal that we like and there may be a couple of shows that distinguish themselves that we want to hold over into next year. - Perry Sook, CEO

As opposed to being an outlet for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Paramount Global's subpar content, The CW is now going to be evaluating all content from a financial perspective to see if it makes sense. Perry has essentially said that they're going to be axing a lot of The CW's historical lineup, which has abysmal ratings, in favor of new unscripted and scripted programming which should be cheaper to produce and more popular with audiences.

What It Will Take to Get to Breakeven

Nexstar has said they believe they can get The CW to breakeven by 2025. However, they haven't laid out a clear financial strategy for achieving that to investors, so I decided to do some sleuthing on my own to figure out what it would take.

NXST CW Strategy (Nexstar Investor Day)

In all, The CW has $480 million per year of expenses ($230M of revenue + ~$250M of losses). Rough industry estimates peg production costs at 40% to 70% of a studio's total expenses, and I'd imagine The CW is at the high end of that range (>70%), given that Nexstar said on their investor slide deck announcing the deal, "The CW's composition of original programming expenses as a percentage of total programming expenses is twice that of the other major broadcast networks."

So, assuming NXST can halve The CW's programming costs from ~$335 million to $165 million, they're already on track for a big reduction in losses. Additionally, the remaining $145 million of operating expenses in the status quo can likely be cut quite severely as there are immense synergies between NXST and The CW (see: "Reduce Costs and Focus on Execution" in the above slide). I estimate an operating expense cost reduction at the level of ~50%. It's aggressive, but possible.

The CW Estimated Cost Structure (Author's Estimates)

Benefits of Ownership

A major benefit of Nexstar owning The CW that is underappreciated by the market is that NXST can now set the programming schedule to be more favorable for their CW affiliate stations. The current dynamic is that the Big Four will let their affiliates run a certain amount of their own programming (e.g., local news, the weather, etc.), while reserving most of the primetime evening slots for their own content. Right now, I estimate that Nexstar's 21 CW affiliate stations are grossly underearning relative to their NBC, ABC, CBS, and FOX peers, as many people simply don't want to tune in to CW content that they don't feel is high-quality.

Looking at the current weekend lineup of CW content across all their affiliate stations (keep in mind that this schedule was made by The CW before being owned by NXST), you'll immediately notice that local programming, which is more profitable due to its lower production costs, is stuck with some of the worst time slots. As Nexstar reshapes their lineup heading into 2024 and 2025, I fully expect the number of local programming slots to dramatically expand, juicing the profitability of CW affiliate stations, and reducing production costs for The CW.

The CW Weekend Schedule (TV Insider)

Nexstar's push to convert more of their existing stations into CW affiliates is best understood in this context and highlights their view that they can make a lot more money by giving local programming more airtime during primetime. This dynamic won't be reflected in The CW's numbers, but it will be realized in Nexstar's Core Advertising segment.

Debunking Consensus Narrative #3: Local TV Advertising is in Terminal Decline

This is one of the most pervasive and damaging misconception that has plagued Nexstar for decades and prevents investors from even looking at the stock. That is, the idea that companies won't pay much for advertising slots on local television as newer, more targeted forms of advertising emerge.

To get a sense of how wrong this consensus view is, it's best to look at the rates Nexstar has been able to earn for every viewer on an annual basis. To calculate this, I took Core Advertising revenue and divided it by the number of individual households Nexstar reaches on an annual basis.

NXST Estimated Advertising Dollars Per Household (NXST 10-K, Author's Own Work)

Evidently, advertising rates have remained strong, rising from ~$25 in 2015, to ~$36 today, representing a 4.7% compounded annual growth rate, and speaking to the enduring appeal of local television to advertisers.

In absolute dollar terms, advertising revenue has also risen. However, given Nexstar's fervent pace of acquisitions leading up to the Tribune Media deal, looking at revenue on a per viewer basis gives the best sense of where the market is truly at.

Additional Growth Optionality: ATSC 3.0 and the FTC

In addition to NXST's historical strategies for growth, there are two other key growth avenues on the horizon: the implementation of ATSC 3.0 technology and the potential repealing of the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) cap on the reach of television station owners.

Bonus Opportunity #1: The ATSC 3.0 Opportunity

ASTC 3.0 is linear television's response to the over-the-top providers' offerings (e.g., YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling). While still in beta, ATSC 3.0, also known as NextGen TV, has the potential to greatly improve the viewing experience, as well as Nexstar's ability to monetize watch time.

In the short-term, the primary applications of ATSC 3.0 will be improving the video quality of linear television to high definition 4K and eventually 8K, strengthening and encrypting signals to ensure a more seamless viewing experience, and increasing the ability of viewers to interact with content through live polls and sports betting-all of which lends itself to more targeted ads. In the long-term, Nexstar has identified more data-driven applications, such as GPS, data transmission, and emergency alerts.

I'm not a technology prognosticator so I'm not sure how viable this can ultimately be, but Nexstar has said they view ATSC 3.0 as a $5 billion opportunity by 2027, scaling up to $15 billion by 2030. In NXST's view, ATSC 3.0 can eventually rival retransmission fees in terms of impact to their top-line line.

ATSC 3.0 Market Opportunity (NXST Investor Day)

While ATSC 3.0 opening a $15 billion market is not an integral part of my investment thesis in Nexstar, it will nonetheless be interesting to see how adoption of the technology progresses across the industry.

Bonus Opportunity #2: The FTC Raises the Household Cap

Right now, FTC regulations dictate that Nexstar may not reach more than 39% of U.S. households-a figure which they are currently at. For a business that built itself consolidating other television stations, this has been a hindrance to continued growth.

However, in December 2017, the FTC revealed that they were open to increasing the threshold and solicited comments on the process. 5 years later, the FTC has not altered the 39% cap, however, to my knowledge they have not formally ended the review, either. Additionally, in December 2020, the FTC paved the way for Nexstar to eventually step up to 44% nationwide reach, by approving a third-party operating arrangement in New York.

Should the FTC raise the cap, there's no doubt in my mind that Nexstar would embark on a series of highly accretive acquisitions to further grow their reach and compound shareholder value.

Putting It All Together: Valuation

Despite the strength and quality of Nexstar that laid out above, Mr. Market somehow still believes that Nexstar deserves to trade at 4.0x free cash flow. On the most recent quarterly call, Perry Sook sounded quite annoyed at how cheaply his company trades for on the public market and gave quite the compelling stock pitch:

At our current stock price, Nexstar's shares are significantly undervalued. Our current stock price implies over a 3% dividend yield and over a 20% free cash flow yield. Our 2023 and 2024 attributable free cash flow equates to over 40% of our current market cap. Meaning at this rate, we generate cash flow equivalent to our entire market cap by mid-2027.

That in itself a pretty good pitch, but I'll also give my own assessment of intrinsic value in three formats: fair value today, mid-term bear case, and a mid-term bull case.

Fair Value Today - A Blind Assessment

To truly grasp Nexstar's undervaluation, forget, for a moment, everything you just read and assess the following company, XYZ.

Company XYZ operates in an oligopolistic industry that benefits from scale and has immense barriers to entry. Half its earnings come from a growing and recurring stream of revenue that is resilient throughout the economic cycle, while the other half comes from a mix of reliable advertising partners. It run by an owner-operator CEO who has a material stake in the company and returns virtually all its excess free cash flow to shareholders.

Now, what kind of multiple is reasonable for such a business?

Many of you likely deduced that this company is none other than Nexstar Media Group. However, rather than trading at 15.0x earnings, or even 10.0x earnings, NXST trades at just 4.0x free cash flow, based on the FCF number management has indicated is likely for the '23/'24 cycle, excluding the impact of The CW.

That is to say, in less than four years' time, Nexstar will have earned their entire market capitalization in free cash flow. And this is not the kind of company that goes lighting money on fire, either. They pride themselves on returning >60% of free cash flow to shareholders, meaning, if you simply wait around for four years, you'll likely receive at least $100 in the form of buybacks and dividends on a $160 stock.

Such a valuation is completely ludicrous. Rerating to just their historical average of 7.60x free cash flow would drive NXST's stock up 85% to $300.

Mid-Term Bear Case in 2027 and Risks to the Thesis

The mid-term bear case for NXST, which captures the central risks to the thesis, is essentially the opposite of my entire article (i.e., distribution revenue has peaked, The CW acquisition will flop, and advertising sales will decline). Accordingly, here are my assumptions through 2027:

Retransmission fees per subscriber don't grow at all over the next four years, leading to a 5% annual decline in distribution revenue as subscriber attrition continues. The CW is not turned around at all and continues losing NXST $200 million per year, impairing free cash flow generation. The Core Advertising segment weakens heading into a recessionary environment and advertising revenue per viewer linearly declines to $30 over the next four years. Incremental margins as revenue declines are 30%.

In this scenario, which I think even the bears can acknowledge would be about as bad as it gets, here's what would happen:

Distribution revenue in 2027 would be $2.1 billion, representing a $470 million top-line decline, and $140 million decline in free cash flow. The CW reduces average annual free cash flow by $200 million. Core Advertising revenue declines to $1.4 billion, representing a $286 million top-line decline, and $86 million decline in free cash flow.

In this scenario average annual free cash flow would decline from $1.4 billion to $975 million, or $26 per share. Free cash flow generated over that four-year period would be $130 per share. If Nexstar were to trade at 3.0x free cash flow in 2027, then the stock would be worth $208 per share.

To be clear, this scenario is inconsistent with everything that Nexstar's management has stated and what industry dynamics have indicated, but it goes to illustrate how much can wrong with NXST for it to still have a tremendous amount of value.

Mid-Term Bull Case in 2027

The mid-term bull case for Nexstar centers around everything I've written about thus far going right and boils down to the following factors:

Retransmission fees per subscriber grow 12.5% per year, resulting in total distribution revenue increasing 7% per year to $3.4 billion. That would represent $830 million of incremental revenue and $250 million of incremental free cash flow. The CW reaches breakeven in 2025 and operates at breakeven going forward (Note: that's likely conservative, considering the Big Four all generate a lot of FCF). Advertising revenue per viewer increases 3% per year, in-line with inflation, to $40. With 48 million viewers, that would equate to $1.9 billion of total revenue and $60 million of incremental FCF. ATSC 3.0 reaches a $2.5 billion TAM (50% below where SNL Kagan estimates), driving $490 million of incremental revenue, with associated free cash flow margins north of 50%.

Putting all this together, from the current base of $1.4 billion of free cash flow, 2027 free cash flow could exceed $1.95 billion, or $52 per share.

At 7.0x free cash flow, which would still represent a discount to Nexstar's historical trading multiple, plus accumulated free cash flow, NXST would be worth $550 in 2027, representing a 35% IRR.

Takeaway

At the end of the day, the thesis on Nexstar is quite simple. It's a high-quality company, led by a great CEO, trading at 4.0x earnings. So long as the company doesn't drop dead in four years, it's highly likely that this will be a home run investment.

I'm always looking for above average companies at below average prices and Nexstar certainly fits the bill.