Nexstar Media Group: The Path To $550/Share

Jun. 23, 2023 10:31 AM ETNexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST)PARA, PARAA, WBD, DIS3 Comments
Wilcox Research
Summary

  • Nexstar Media Group is undervalued due to misconceptions about its growth potential and the impact of its recent acquisition of The CW Network.
  • The company has a strong business model, with potential for increased retransmission fees, a turnaround of The CW, and growth in local TV advertising.
  • In my mid-term bull case, Nexstar could be worth $550 per share in four years, offering investors significant upside potential.
  • To top things off, it pays nearly a 3.5% dividend, trades at 4.0x FCF, and buys back a lot of stock.

Bull market, Financial and business concept

phive2015

Investment Thesis

It's been just over a year since I last wrote about Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST). Despite the local television giant's stock performance crushing the S&P 500 over that period by a factor of five, NXST has

chart of Nexstar media group's Estimated Monthly Retrans Fee Per Subscriber

NXST Estimated Monthly Retrans Fee Per Subscriber (NXST 10-K, Statista)

chart of NXST Distribution Revenue by Scenario

NXST Distribution Revenue by Scenario (Nexstar Investor Day)

table of NXST The CW Strategy

NXST CW Strategy (Nexstar Investor Day)

The CW Estimated Cost Structure graph

The CW Estimated Cost Structure (Author's Estimates)

The CW Weekend Schedule table

The CW Weekend Schedule (TV Insider)

NXST Estimated Advertising Dollars Per Household chart

NXST Estimated Advertising Dollars Per Household (NXST 10-K, Author's Own Work)

ATSC 3.0 Market Opportunity visual

ATSC 3.0 Market Opportunity (NXST Investor Day)

This article was written by

Wilcox Research
I am a growth at a reasonable price/value investor who enjoys stock research and analysis in my free time. I primarily cover companies with attractive free cash flow yields and opportunities for growth.In my analysis, I strive to identify what makes a business tick and how it will create value for shareholders going forward.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NXST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

cetarro profile picture
cetarro
Today, 11:18 AM
Premium
Comments (786)
while equity fcf multiples are low, ev fcf multiples are much more inline with fair... ie, they need to reduce their debt burden before the market rewards any kind of upside equity multiple imo
M
Maverick#1
Today, 11:12 AM
Comments (180)
Thank you for a great article. This company is totally undervalued. I've made lots of money on NXST over the years. Looking forward to a lot more. I keeping adding to my postion. Waiting for the big payday.
R
R. Gates
Today, 11:06 AM
Comments (141)
WHOA...You got to like that headline! : )
