FAN: The Wind Energy Slump Appears To Be Over, Time To Tap In

Hansen Song
Summary

  • The First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF offers targeted exposure to the wind energy industry and has shown significant growth amid market downturns, with a 50% increase in returns in the past five years.
  • Despite struggling since its inception, FAN outperforms its closest competitors and is popular among investors, with a higher average daily share volume compared to its peers.
  • With improving macroeconomic conditions and a focus on Denmark, a leading pioneer in the wind energy space, the wind energy sector has the potential for growth and development in the long term.

Wind, sun and water energy.

Strategy

Launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. in 2008, the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) invests in stocks of companies specifically targeting the wind energy industry. These companies typically operate across various sectors, including utilities, independent power

Fan Top 10 Holdings

FAN Top 10 Countries

FAN Top 10 Sectors

FAN Size comparison

FAN's Price in the past 10 years

FAN's price since inception

Total Return of FAN and peers in 5 years

Liquidity of FAN and peers

Historic and forecasted wind power generation capacity in Denmark

This article was written by

Hansen Song profile picture
Hansen Song
26 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at Columbia University studying Financial Economics and Mathematics. *Closely associated with Modern Income Investor*

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

