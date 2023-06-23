Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ginkgo Bioworks: Tremendous Potential, But Strong Short Term Headwinds

Jun. 23, 2023 10:44 AM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)
Summary

  • Ginkgo Bioworks, a cellular engineering company, has seen its stock price plummet due to unprofitability, slow program growth, and its association with ARK Invest.
  • Despite these issues, the company has a strong liquidity position and a promising product offering in the pharma, agriculture, and industrial bioscience industries.
  • The stock may be a suitable long-term investment for those with a high tolerance for opportunity costs and a focus on the company's potential for future growth.
  • Those with a shorter-term time horizon may want to stay away and wait for the headwinds to abate.

DNA helix

byakkaya

As a member of the SPAC class of 2021, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) stock has seen its fair share of pummeling over the last few years. From an all-time high at ~$16 to the stock's current price below $2, investors have been

DNA

TradingView

DNA

10-Q

DNA

TradingView

DNA

TradingView

DNA

10-Q

DNA

Company Presentation

DNA

Company Presentation

DNA

Company Presentation

DNA

Company Presentation

DNA

Company Presentation

DNA

Company Presentation

DNA

Seeking Alpha

PropNotes is an investment research firm based in New York City. Follow us for High Yield trade ideas, compounder analysis, and other unique investment opportunities.

