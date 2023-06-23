Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500 Top Likely At 4450, Get Ready For The Bear Market Phase 2

Jun. 23, 2023
Damir Tokic
Summary

  • The bear market rally in the S&P 500 likely peaked on June 16th due to imminent recession and market microstructure model indicators.
  • Recession indicators include a weakening labor market and stalled consumer spending, with a possible recession already underway since Q4 2022.
  • Market microstructure model suggests that the breakout above the 4200 level has reversed, and profit-taking is likely occurring.

What"s Next

The recent bear market rally in the S&P 500 (SP500) likely peaked at 4450 intraday on June 16th. There are two good reasons why I think the top is likely in, and that Phase 2 of the bear market is

Initial claims

The Redbook Index

S&P500

This article was written by

Damir Tokic
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

T
Timheyne
Today, 11:44 AM
@Damir Tokic I agree with your analysis and believe there is a 100% chance of a recession coming soon. It has been delayed by the strong jobs market when millions quit or retired due to COVID and the vax plus the trillions in stimulus. 3195 which is the 62% retrace of the COVID rally to ATH has been my target for along time and still think we go there when this bear market rally ends. ATB
R
Randol33
Today, 11:44 AM
Hoping it gets under 1000, at least that way I can finally buy some stocks that aren't over priced.
b
bjorn2z
Today, 11:24 AM
Premium
Dr. Tokic,
This article explains clearly explains what has transpired since the start of 2022. And now I have a much better name to describe a contrarian: rational arbitrageur! I am one, and more importantly, have the wherewithal to NOT be forced to cover. Instead, I doubled my naked short of TSLA this week. Thanks for a well-researched article that confirms my rationale. As does the extreme 0.7789 contango than VIX/VIX3M hit yesterday.
