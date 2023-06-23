Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lithia Motors Driving More Strong Revenue Growth Through 2025

Jun. 23, 2023 11:00 AM ETLithia Motors, Inc. (LAD)
Robert F. Abbott profile picture
Robert F. Abbott
Summary

  • Lithia Motors' share price has risen by 36% in the past six weeks, and the company expects to nearly double its revenue from $28.2 billion in 2022 to $50 billion in 2025.
  • The company's growth is driven in large part by its acquisitions, and it has a history of delivering big revenue increases.
  • Lithia Motors is considered a buy due to its growth targets for 2025, with 90% of its free cash flow allocated to growth.

Happy salesman selling the car to his female customer in a showroom.

Lithia Motors expects to nearly double revenues in 2025

skynesher

The share price of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen dramatically in the past 6 weeks. From a low of $206.65 on May 4, 2023, it rose to $281.20 at the close on

Table showing average vehicle prices

LAD Average Selling Price (Lithia Q1-2023 earnings release)

LAD targets growth through 2025

LAD 2025 & Beyond (Q1-2023 earnings presentation)

Chart showing growth of LAD revenue

LAD historic growth chart (LAD Q1-2023 earnings presentation)

This article was written by

Robert F. Abbott has been investing his family’s accounts since 1995, and in 2010 added options, mainly covered calls and collars with long stocks. He is a freelance writer, and his projects include a website that provides information for new and intermediate-level mutual fund investors. A resident of Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, Robert has earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

