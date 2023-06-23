High Certainty Of Payment Makes TPG RE Finance Preferred Series Attractive
Summary
- TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. focuses on floating-rate first mortgage loans that are secured by high quality commercial real estate and are unaffected by the interest rate hikes.
- During the past 2 years, the company reduced its exposure to office properties almost by half and asset allocation to multifamily residential went up by 2.67 times.
- TPG RE Finance Trust generated a 4-year average yield of 13.48 percent, while it recorded an 8.9 percent year-end yield in 2022, and 9.35 percent average yield in 2023.
- Due to a significantly large credit spread and a high D/E ratio, investors of the preferred shares should be rest assured of their payouts and subsequent high yield.
By Snnehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance).
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. 6.25% RED PFD C (NYSE:TRTX.PC) offered a 6.25 percent coupon to its investors, which resulted in and 8.9 percent year-end yield during 2022, and 9.35 percent average yield in 2023. The yield is strong enough to attract investors. As it is a preferred series, its investors get a preference of dividend payment over the common equity shareholders. As the common equity holders themselves are getting a double-digit return on a consistent basis, return to the preferred shareholders is almost guaranteed. However the yield has every possibility of getting reduced to the level of 6.25 percent pre-fixed coupon. Even under such a situation, yield will be strong enough for income-seeking investors, although not that attractive for growth investors.
TRTX Originates, Acquires and Manages Commercial Mortgage Loans & Debts
TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) is an mREIT, or mortgage real estate investment trust, that originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate related debt instruments. It is a small-cap REIT with a market capitalization of $610 million and a net worth (book value of equity investments) of $1.5 billion. Its total debt is almost $4 billion, thus it has a debt to equity (D/E) ratio of 3.06. This commercial real estate financing company has a capacity of enhancing its debt, and in turn enhancing its lending portfolio by another 20 percent. TRTX also has a relatively low cost of debt with a weighted average interest rate floor of 0.94 percent. The company has a diverse capital base, and only 26 percent of its funds is under mark-to-market financing.
Loan Portfolio Seems Strong and Focuses Primarily on Floating Rate Loans
A good thing about TRTX is that it focuses primarily on floating rate first mortgage loans that are secured by high quality commercial real estate properties. Floating rate loans have the advantage of being unaffected by the series of interest rate hikes. However, as the interest rate goes up, it may probably impact the demand for new mortgage loans and restructured loans. Fortunately, over 40 percent of the existing loan portfolio originated post-COVID, and has a weighted average maturity somewhere during 2031. The company also has long-standing relationships with repeat borrowers, developers, investors, national brokerage firms, and financial institutions.
Portfolio is Well-Diversified, Allocation in Risky Segments are Being Reduced
TRTX's loan portfolio is well diversified among all the major markets located in different parts of the United States. Top 25 markets account for almost 80 percent of total loan commitments. TPG RE Finance Trust had a very large exposure in the office segment. However, the good news is that exposure is getting reduced in every aspect, starting from originations, repayments to proactive portfolio management. Its asset allocation in the office segment has come down to 26.5 percent of its entire portfolio from a level of 52.3 percent two years earlier. TRTX also increased its allocation in multifamily residential communities. Allocation in this segment has gone up to 45.4 percent from that of 17 percent two years earlier. The company has another 10.8 percent exposure in hotels, and 7.6 percent exposure in the life sciences sector.
Large Credit Spread & High D/E Ratio Allows TRTX to Generate Strong Yield
TPG RE Finance Trust has a loan portfolio of $5.3 billion, lent mostly bridge loans and moderate transitional loans. Out of this $5.29 billion, $4.94 billion is Unpaid Principal Balance (UPB), thus having a very small proportion of interest outstanding, meaning a better recovery rate. TRTX earns a weighted average coupon of almost 4.45 percent, whereas the weighted average credit spread is 3.51 percent. As the market value of debt is almost seven times that of market value of equity, this credit spread becomes large enough for this mREIT to consistently offer a high yield to its shareholders. TRTX generated a 13.3 percent yield during 2023, and a four-year average yield of 13.48 percent.
TRTX's Strong & Steady Equity Pay-out and Yield Ensures Preference Dividend
Preferreds series are often offered by commercial mREITs. A study of current yields of preferred series issued by various mREITs generated yield mostly between 7 to 10 percent. As these yields are supported by a fixed or fixed to floating coupon, I don't foresee significant ups and downs in the yield figures. So, ultimately the differentiating factor becomes the certainty of generating such yields. As preferred dividend gets preference over equity dividends, a company with strong and steady equity dividend and yield will in most probability be an assurance of preference dividend and corresponding yield. As TRTX has been generating strong and steady equity yields, which is again backed by significantly large credit spread and a high D/E ratio, investors of TRTX.PC should be rest assured of their pay-outs and subsequent high yield.
Investment Thesis
TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. focuses primarily on floating rate first mortgage loans that are secured by high quality commercial real estates and due to its floating nature remains unaffected by the interest rate hikes. That is why this mREIT was hardly impacted by almost 5 percent interest rate hikes Since March 2022. TRTX also has a relatively low cost of debt with a weighted average interest rate floor of 0.94 percent. During the past two years, this commercial mortgage REIT also has been able to reduce its exposure to office properties (most unfavorable real estate segment) almost by half and asset allocation to multifamily residential went up to 45.4 percent from 17 percent.
TRTX generated a 4-year average yield of 13.48 percent, while TRTX recorded a 8.9 percent year-end yield in 2022, and 9.35 percent average yield in 2023. Due to a significantly large credit spread and a high D/E ratio, investors of TRTX.PC should be rest assured of their pay-outs and subsequent high yield. As the common equity holders themselves are getting a double-digit return on a consistent basis, return to the preferred shareholders is almost certain.
The yield is strong enough to attract investors. However the yield has every possibility of getting reduced to the level of 6.25 percent pre-fixed coupon. This makes TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. 6.25% RED PFD C an attractive option for income-seeking investors, although not that attractive for growth-seeking investors. I will therefore assign a hold rating to these commercial mortgage REIT preferred shares.
