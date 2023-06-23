TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) is an international financial technology company which operates an electronic trading platform for the provision of market data, the function of institutional credit markets, post-trade products, and a suite of fixed-income services.

MarketAxess Q1'23 Presentation

These activities, in conjunction with macro tailwinds, have enabled record Q1 revenues and EBITDA margins.

Introduction

While MarketAxess has been propelled in recent quarters by increased liquidity and volatility across bond and interest rate markets, the core of its operational strategy is to capture long-term movements by diversifying its presence across new securities and trading protocols, working towards a versatile range of client models, and generally expanding market share.

MarketAxess Q1'23 Presentation

The confluence of positive macro swings, MarketAxess' operational strategy to capture said growth and a moderate undervaluation lead me to rate the company a 'buy'.

Valuation & Financials

General Overview

In the TTM period, MarketAxess- up 2.58%- has trailed both the capital markets industry (KSX)- up 11.10%- and the broader market, represented by the S&P 500 (SPY), up 19.86%.

MarketAxess (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market (TradingView)

Although MarketAxess has experienced positive earnings and free cash flow growth across the past year, I believe its relative underperformance is a reflection of market anxieties regarding MarketAxess' core product- bonds.

Comparable Companies

MarketAxess' primacy in credit trading platforms means that the companies most comparable to similarly sized trading information or platform companies, such as Morningstar (MORN), a premier investment research firm, crypto-firm Coinbase (COIN), futures and options broker Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), and international OTC marketplace, Tradeweb Markets (TW).

barchart.com

As demonstrated above, MarketAxess has experienced the poorest quarterly and second-poorest yearly performance, in spite of strong growth-related metrics, stable balance sheet, and shareholder return capabilities.

This disconnect is best illustrated by MarketAxess' second-best 5Y earnings and peerless 5Y dividend growth is contrasted by the company experiencing the second-worst half-decade return.

Moreover, with best-in-class ROE, ROA, and profitability, MarketAxess exemplifies its growth capacities, with the propensity for reinvestment and M&A with a much lower debt/equity ratio.

And although the firm maintains high multiples, cash flow growth and operational expansion support these higher levels.

Valuation

According to my discounted cash flow analysis, the fair value of MarketAxess, at its base case, is $318.20, meaning at its current price of $274.47, the stock is undervalued by 14%.

Calculated over 5 years without perpetual growth, my DCF valuation assumes a discount rate of 8%, accounting for the firm's debt-light cap structure while incorporating benchmark beta levels, which leads to a higher equity risk premium of ~6%. Additionally, in spite of an average CAGR of 13.2% over the past 5 years, I assume a growth rate of 7%, addressing potentially slowed scale growth over the past 2 years and recessionary pressures. The firm's revenue drivers are principally increases in unit sales through newer protocols and increased trading volume.

Alpha Spread

On the other hand, Alpha Spread's multiples-based relative valuation tool estimates a base case undervaluation of 22%, with a fair value of $214.96.

However, due to the lower weight Alpha Spread's model assigns to growth multiples and its inability to incorporate MarketAxess' lower debt levels reduces the efficacy of Alpha Spread's valuation in my opinion.

Therefore, in my opinion, Alpha Spread's valuation would not produce an adequate reflection of MarketAxess' true value and is less dependable than my model.

Confluence of Macro Growth & Operational Efficiency Support Scale & Margin Expansion

Central to MarketAxess' growth strategy is its ability to adequately leverage multi-sided financial megatrends across all its verticals. For instance, on the client-facing side, the company is seeing increased trade volume from dealers, hedge funds, and private banks, while also poised to capture growth across securities and trading product volumes, such as increased liquidity in municipal bonds and across emerging local markets.

MarketAxess Q1'23 Presentation

Beyond growth verticals, MarketAxess has committed to building strong liquidity pools in its core businesses, with record average day trading volumes of $4.5bn in Q1 this year. Moreover, with increasing trade count and market share, MarketAxess is effectively able to support cash flows with spreads and other fees and commissions. Additionally, with increased data support, price discovery and market making activities are made all the more simpler, and drive a feedback loop of superior products and continued usage.

MarketAxess Q1'23 Presentation

Ultimately, through the combination of macro tailwinds and operational development, MarketAxess has expanded its revenue opportunity- through the expansion of TAM- from $4bn in 2018 to $7bn today. Going into the next 5 years, as illustrated by the successes of the previous half-decade, we can expect MarketAxess' presence in treasuries, muni bonds, ETFs, post-trade data, and software products to support greater consumer inflow and expand revenue extraction per client.

MarketAxess Q1'23 Presentation

Wall Street

Analysts largely echo my positive sentiment of MarketAxess, projecting an average 1Y price increase of 25.08%, to a price of $346.67.

TradingView

Even at the minimum expected price target of $288.00, analysts predict a 3.91% price increase, reflecting analyst sentiment on the market's overreaction to potential bond market headwinds.

Risks & Challenges

Liquidity Risks Owing to Increasing Interest Rates

MarketAxess drives revenues through market spreads and fees for its suite of products; these, in turn, are dependent on market liquidity and the trading volume for maximal revenue generation. Although rising interest rates have thus far proven to be positive forces for MarketAxess, sustained increases in interest rates may reduce product quality (i.e. credit products tied to subprime debt) and thus MarketAxess' long-term revenue capture opportunities.

MarketAxess Depends on Counterparties For Business & Execution

Inherently, as an intermediary firm which provides financial technology and electronic trading platforms, MarketAxess operates at the intersection between buyers and sellers of complex financial instruments. As such, the firm is highly dependent on the financial health and operations of third-party clients and partners, who themselves are sensitive to different macro environments and effects.

Conclusion

Looking forward, MarketAxess is well-positioned- with growing market share and expanding TAM- to capture megatrend-oriented growth, all the while expanding margins through a self-fulfilling strategy of superior products and increased trading volumes.