MarketAxess Is Poised To Capture Broad-Based Capital Market Growth

Jun. 23, 2023 11:46 AM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)
Jishan Sidhu
Summary

  • MarketAxess Q1'23 presentation showcases the company's strong valuation, financials, and operational efficiency, supporting scale and margin expansion.
  • The company faces liquidity risks due to increasing interest rates and dependency on counterparties for business and execution.
  • Despite these risks and challenges, MarketAxess remains a strong player in the industry, outperforming its peers in terms of growth, performance, and market share.

Economic with stock exchange market showing stock chart down and in red negative territory. Business and financial money market crisis concept. Illustration.

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) is an international financial technology company which operates an electronic trading platform for the provision of market data, the function of institutional credit markets, post-trade products, and a suite of fixed-income services.

Q1 Overview

MarketAxess Q1'23 Presentation

These

Investment Thesis

MarketAxess Q1'23 Presentation

MarketAxess (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market

MarketAxess (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market (TradingView)

Comparative Analysis

barchart.com

Relative Valuation

Alpha Spread

Macro Growth Opportunity

MarketAxess Q1'23 Presentation

Trends Supporting Growth

MarketAxess Q1'23 Presentation

TAM

MarketAxess Q1'23 Presentation

Price Forecast

TradingView

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

