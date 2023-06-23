Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rivian Stock: It's Getting Better Now (Rating Upgrade)

Jun. 23, 2023 11:53 AM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)5 Comments
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This is the first time in the history of my RIVN coverage that I am withdrawing my Sell rating.
  • In terms of cost management, Rivian is definitely moving in the right direction.
  • RIVN's liquidity problems appear to have been resolved, with over 77% of its market capitalization sitting in cash.
  • However, when evaluating revenue-related metrics in absolute terms, the stock still appears too expensive to me, especially considering the associated risks.
  • The company plans to invest billions more in the coming years and has yet to establish itself in a market where competition is only getting stronger.
Electric Truck Maker Rivian Recalls Almost All Of Its Vehicles Over Steering Issue

Mario Tama

I was bearish on Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) when the stock was worth $130.8/share, $123.88/share, $114.66/share, and even $19.4/share, and each time the stock continued hitting lows.

Seeking Alpha, my rating on RIVN

Seeking Alpha, my rating on RIVN

However, the analysts of the largest

Morgan Stanley [June 22, 2023 - proprietary source]

Morgan Stanley [June 22, 2023 - proprietary source]

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Rivian's 10-Q

RIVN's 10-Q, author's notes

RIVN's 10-Q, author's notes

RIVN's 10-Q, author's notes

Goldman Sachs Equity Research [June 1, 2023 - proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs Equity Research [June 1, 2023 - proprietary source]

Car And Driver article [June 22, 2023]

Car And Driver article [June 22, 2023]

Chart
Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha Premium

Seeking Alpha Premium

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
5.38K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.

A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.


Get a free 7-day trial +25% off for up to 12 months on TrendSpider with the coupon code: DS25


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

G
Gaetano Marino
Today, 1:00 PM
Comments (43)
Thank you for the interesting article. Rivian has the funding and a clear strategy in terms of market position and cost control. It can only get better
T
TheeSoluution
Today, 12:48 PM
Premium
Comments (881)
I think we are close to seeing a Major turn around for RIVN and it's why I have made it one of my largest positions here...jmhl
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 11:56 AM
Comments (9.73K)
Not today.
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Today, 12:18 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (1.06K)
@Djreef1966 the stock is likely to test another low, I guess, in the near future. But I’m not as aggressively bearish as before. Clearly there are some improvements in terms of cost management we can’t ignore
Zeusy Zeus profile picture
Zeusy Zeus
Today, 12:27 PM
Premium
Comments (1.66K)
@Danil Sereda Key word “I guess”. Give them a few years.
