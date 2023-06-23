Artur

Thesis

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) has become a dominant player in the language-learning industry thanks to the massive troves of user data it has amassed, which it has used to train AI models and tailor its lessons to individual students. The rise of mobile devices and online education has led me to expect that the digital learning industry will be worth significantly more than the current $315 billion. The share price has reflected my bullish view point on DUOL, which has gone past my target price of $102 to $140 today, representing ~100% upside from my initiation price. I continue to stay bullish on DUOL even at the current valuation of 9x forward revenue as the business fundamentals continue to stay strong. In the long run, I continue to expect DUOL to maintain its position as a market leader in the field of language learning worldwide.

Innovation

To maintain its position as market leader, DUOL has proven that it can successfully update and improve its platform. Aside from stay relevant, I also think this is a way for DUOL to provide justification to increase prices (either organically or effectively). The most recent update, Duolingo Max (run by GPT-4), will be available to users by the end of the fiscal year. Since it allows DUOL to launch the immensely helpful "explain my answer" and "role play" features, I have high hopes for it. The standard Q&A format found in most learning apps is helpful but ultimately insufficient. The ability to speak to a native language user will significantly advance the learning progress of a learner, and ChatGPT fits just nice into this. Users can upgrade to Duolingo Max for $168 per year, which is double the price of Super Duolingo. While this may seem like a huge upgrade, a monthly breakdown shows that it's actually quite affordable ($168 divided by 12 is only $14, which is comparable to the cost of a Netflix standard subscription). I think the price tag of $14 is very reasonable considering the benefits it offers. With the new "explain my answer" feature, Duolingo will do more than just tell students whether they got a question right or wrong; it will also walk them through the specifics of why they got the question wrong. The other major addition, role playing, will be released gradually throughout the year as it requires more work. Because GPT-4 answers tend to be fairly generic, and DUOL plans to have role plays that reflect DUOL's natural sense of humor and quirk. Management has mentioned that they have been using Hollywood scriptwriters to help them achieve this goal by adding realistic plot twists to role plays. These two additions, in my opinion, bring online education closer to the effectiveness of a one-on-one tutor, which should improve learning outcomes and boost the case for distance education.

International expansion

In addition, DUOL's management has seen positive trends and subscriber growth in every region as a result of the company's international expansion efforts. I expect management to start kick up a notch on growing the international customer base as the TAM is huge, and they have the language content to pursue almost every country. The key hurdle here would be pricing, as USD$14 might be cheap in US but expensive in Brazil, for instance. I believe localizing pricing is key here, and even though unit economics would be weaker than US, the overall volume/bookings growth should make up for it. Also, unlike the US with a lot of online language learners, there are far more offline learners in overseas markets, I believe, given the slower adoption for digital tools available (e.g., Brazil). As such, the growth potential overseas is huge.

Valuation

DUOL valuation is still longer as attractive at the current 9.5x forward revenue valuation (the historical mean). Using consensus estimates and current valuation, I see further upside to the stock (PT of $189). I believe the current valuation is sustainable as DUOL should trade at a premium to peers like PowerSchool (PWSC) which operates in a similar industry but has slower growth and margin profile.

Model

Risks

There is a lot of competition in the online language-learning market because so many companies are constantly releasing new products. Duolingo must constantly improve its platform with new features to maintain its market dominance and avoid the innovator's dilemma.

Conclusion

I reiterate my buy rating on DUOL with a higher price target. The company's dominant position in the language-learning industry, fueled by its vast user data and AI-driven personalized lessons, sets it apart from competitors. The recent introduction of Duolingo Max demonstrates DUOL's commitment to innovation and enhancing the learning experience. Additionally, DUOL's international expansion efforts show promising subscriber growth potential, especially in markets with slower digital tool adoption.