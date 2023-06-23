Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3M: $10.3 Billion Present Value Settlement Inline To Worse Than Expectations, Sell The News

Jun. 23, 2023 11:15 AM ET3M Company (MMM)1 Comment
CashFlow Hunter
Summary

  • $10.3 billion present value of payments start with almost $3 billion of payments in 2024 and almost $2 billion in 2025.
  • Settlement could grow to $12.5 billion, depending on costs.
  • Deal only covers US water utilities, not State Attorney Generals, Personal Injury, property damage, US military, the EPA, foreign governments or areas around MMM PFAS manufacturing sites.
  • Earplug litigation still in play.
  • Dividend will not be covered under payment plan.
Discharge of dirty waste water into the sea

Armastas/iStock via Getty Images

3M Settlement with US water utilities

Relatively consistent, if slightly worse, with the settlement tentatively announced earlier this month, 3M (NYSE:MMM) officially announced a $10.3 billion present value settlement with the multi-district litigants of

bar chart payment schedule pfas settlement

Payment Schedule for MDL Settlement (Barclays)

CashFlow Hunter
Catalyst driven short and long investments directly from hedge funds.
I am a finance executive with over 25 years of experience in the markets, nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. My broad and deep experience investing in debt and equity markets using cash and derivatives gives me unique insights into markets and a focus on risk/reward and liquidity. I have degrees from Wharton and MIT and love to continue learning, whether its market related or an outside interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of MMM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

nyle alexla
Today, 11:24 AM
I will buy more mmm if i have a chance.
