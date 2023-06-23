Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ericsson Has 43% Upside Potential Over The Next 3 Years

Aristofanis Papadatos
  • Ericsson's stock has potential for a 43% upside due to the expected recovery of its business and the possibility of lower interest rates.
  • The company's growth driver is the rollout of 5G networks, which is expected to regain momentum later this year or early next year.
  • Ericsson is currently trading at only 7.7 times its expected earnings in 2025.
I have always avoided Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) due to its highly volatile performance record and its unreliable business performance. The stock has plunged 34% over the last 12 months, to a fresh 10-year low. The daunting underperformance of the stock vs. the S&P 500 (-34% vs. +17%) has resulted

Aristofanis Papadatos
I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics. I am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I have nearly achieved my goal of early retirement, at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

binartech
Today, 12:21 PM
ERIC has nothing new to offer and has a lot of competition with all new software 5G "virtualized base stations" like MAVENIR,Parallel Wireless, Samsung and others. Niche companies has much more potential like CRNT.
