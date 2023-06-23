Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia: 3 Main Reasons Why The Rally Is Likely Over

Jun. 23, 2023
Vera Glebova
Summary

  • The market is heavily invested in generative AI technology as the next big thing.
  • The recession will put everything in its place.
  • Nvidia Corporation's valuation is very hard to justify.

Main thesis

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares have been straight-up flying this year, almost tripling in six months.

The market is still ruled by an AI (artificial intelligence) mania centered on the leader in the GPU market. And

Individual investor with three-year experience. Current student, studying economics and finance. Exploring opportunities to invest in this tough market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

B
Batman163
Today, 12:49 PM
Higher interest rates do NOT effect spending on its chips-
a
assassinoblu
Today, 12:37 PM
the recession they talked about 3 years ago? you probably knew that this stock would touch 440 when it was 100 8 months ago too. my point is that you and everyone else is just guessing at what is coming. a broken clock is right twice a day unless it is digital and doesnt turn on, which makes it 100% inaccurate. which clock are you?
Bulldog67 profile picture
Bulldog67
Today, 1:06 PM
@assassinoblu

You are correct that no one (bull or bear) knows exactly what will occur in the next year, much less 5 years. But as a bull, don't you think that record valuations (PE, EV/EBITDA. Price to Sales, etc.) should at least make you ask the question: "What could go wrong?"
a
assassinoblu
Today, 1:13 PM
@Bulldog67 maybe, and i understand that it is an easy target to point at because of the p/s and the p/e but those have been high forever and this thinking has been evident for years, which prevented people from investing in this very unique and well-positioned company.
m
magenta17
Today, 12:33 PM
Hogwash! Probably why another writer covering it doesn't own its stock! Longz NVDA! :-)
