Intercept Pharmaceuticals: Management Targets 'Pivot To Profitability' After NASH CRL

Summary

  • The FDA confirmed the news everybody had been expecting yesterday - Intercept's obeticholic acid ("OCA") was rejected for approval in NASH.
  • Safety data evaluated by the agency failed to establish a positive risk/benefit profile and the drug was rejected for the second time.
  • Intercept says it will now discontinue its NASH program and reduce its work force.
  • Obeticholic acid has been approved to treat primary biliary cholangitis and sales have been growing - to >$68m in Q123 - management has promised a "Pivot to Profitability" by 2024.
  • ICPT is pushing a new combination therapy in PBC and has one other asset. Downsizing was the right move, but it does not make the bull case - there are many risks to consider discussed in this post.
Investment Overview

The news that Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) management, shareholders and followers had likely resigned themselves to months ago finally arrived yesterday - lead asset Ocaliva (obeticholic acid or "OCA") has been rejected for approval to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH").

