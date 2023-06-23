Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock: Downgrading On Expensive Oaktree Stake Buyback

Jun. 23, 2023 12:30 PM ETEagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)DAC4 Comments
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.8K Followers

Summary

  • Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. surprisingly announced it is repurchasing all shares held by Oaktree Capital Management at a large premium to prevailing valuations in the dry bulk shipping space.
  • The transaction has likely been negotiated in response to ongoing share accumulation by leading Greece-based containership lessor Danaos Corporation.
  • In addition, Eagle Bulk Shipping disclosed the adoption of a new shareholder rights plan, also known as a "poison pill," which would be triggered in case Danaos Corporation accumulates additional shares.
  • If Eagle management would have been really interested in creating some immediate value for shareholders, the company could have simply launched a large-scale self-tender offer rather than providing a major payday solely to the benefit of Oaktree Capital Management.
  • Given the high purchase price relative to prevailing valuations in the dry bulk space and resulting, vastly increased leverage as well as the adoption of a poison pill, I am downgrading Eagle Bulk Shipping's shares from "Buy" to "Hold."

Densa Hawk Veleta bulk carrier ship at Govan dock in Glasgow

richard johnson

Note:

I have covered Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE:EGLE) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Quite frankly, I wouldn't have expected to update readers on Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., or

NAV

Company Presentation

Debt and Liquidity

Company Presentation

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.8K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EGLE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

F
Fruit Fever
Today, 1:02 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (255)
What was there to fear from Danaos continuing to increase their ownership? Aside from the possibility that the current management might lose their jobs if they actually pursued full control?

As a shareholder I am somewhere between annoyed and pissed off, as this seems like unwarranted transfer of common shareholder value to Oaktree.
F
Fruit Fever
Today, 1:05 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (255)
Also are they really suggesting that we are to believe Oaktree wouldn’t take anything less than a $10 or so premium? They wouldn’t have sold for a five dollar premium?
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Today, 1:07 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (42.95K)
@Fruit Fever

Unfortunately, management seems to be more concerned about their jobs rather than creating value for shareholders.
J
Jcraig304
Today, 12:40 PM
Premium
Comments (346)
I sold all DAC and EGLE after reading this…disappointed in both companies management and recent decisions.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.