Heidelberg Materials: Time To Take Profits (Rating Downgrade)

Jun. 23, 2023 12:37 PM ETHeidelberg Materials AG (HDELY), HLBZF1 Comment
Summary

  • I initiated coverage on Heidelberg Materials with a buy rating in February 2023 due to its undervaluation, trading at €62.76 per share with a P/E of 7.56.
  • The stock should have been worth around €75 per share at the low end and €95 at the high end.
  • Heidelberg Materials is not a buy-and-hold forever stock due to poor returns on capital employed (ROCE) indicating that it is fundamentally a low-quality business.
  • Since my initial thesis played out as expected, I decided to take profits a bit below my estimated low-end fair value and rate the stock a "sell".

Construction industry and engineering in post-recession period

Drazen_

Introduction

On February 12, 2023, I published my first article on Heidelberg Materials (OTCPK:HDELY) (OTCPK:HLBZF) and initiated coverage with a buy rating. My investment case was simple: While not a high-quality compounder, Heidelberg Materials was too cheap to

Slide showing YoY price increases for cement and aggregates

Price Increases (Company FY2022 Presentation - slide 8)

Chart showing electricity prices for selected European countries

Europe Electricity Prices since 2020 (Statista)

Chart showing electricity price development for selected European countries

Europe Electricity Prices since 2020 (Statista)

Snippet from my initial article showing performance since that article

Performance since last article (Seeking Alpha)

Screenshot from the DCF calculator

DCF calculation (moneychimp.com)

This article was written by

Marcel Knoop profile picture
Marcel Knoop
382 Followers
Tax consultant and individual investor from Germany, Europe with academic background in Business Administration (B.A.) and Finance & Accounting (M.Sc.).I try to focus on high quality companies that preferably have high Returns on Capital Employed, high Cash Conversion/Generation, strong Balance Sheets, can outperform the broader market due to competitive advantages and have a long runway for growth.

Comments (1)

c
cpr1200r100
Today, 1:00 PM
Premium
Comments (1.5K)
Your third Summary is that Hielbberg is a low a ROCE stock. But I can't find your back up. I can't find your ROCE calculation.

btw.. nuts and bolts. Heidelberg sales? Cap ex? Market - expanding/ contracting? Acquisitions? Dispositions?
