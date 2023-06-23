Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I seek new investment opportunities in income-producing assets. I often add to my existing positions when I find them attractive. I also use market volatility to my advantage by starting new positions to diversify my holdings and increase my dividend income for less capital.

The healthcare sector is attractive, Novo Nordisk (NVO) in particular. When the economy is slowing down and investors fear a recession may be looming, healthcare companies tend to be more resilient. Consumers are unlikely to stop their medical treatment, while they are likely to cut other spending. Novo Nordisk is treating chronic diseases, making it even more resilient. In this article, I will look into the company.

I will analyze Novo Nordisk using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier to compare researched companies. I will examine the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

Novo Nordisk, a healthcare company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Diseases. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases. The Rare Disease segment offers products in hemophilia, blood disorders, endocrine disorders, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy.

Fundamentals

The revenues of Novo Nordisk have increased by 85% over the last decade. Most of that increase happened in the previous 2-3 years when the company enjoyed growth from its obesity care drugs. The company keeps growing by reaching more patients for its obesity care and diabetes treatment and increasing its drug prices. New drugs in the company's pipeline will also add to future sales. As seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Novo Nordisk to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~18% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The EPS (earnings per share) has grown much faster. The company increased its EPS by almost 150% over the last decade. The EPS grows higher than the sales as it enjoys both the aggressive buyback plans and the improvement in the company's margins. The margins have increased as the company cut costs and increased drug prices due to high demand, mainly for Ozempic. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Novo Nordisk to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~21% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The company is a dividend aristocrat that has paid an increasing dividend for more than 25 years. The company pays its dividend twice yearly, with the second payment significantly increasing. The erratic pattern in the graph below is associated with the two different size payments and the fact that the dividend is paid in Danish Krone and exchanged for US Dollars. The current yield is not very attractive at 1.1%, but it seems safe with a payout ratio below 50% and much room to grow. Investors will keep seeing high-terrain dividend growth in line with the company's EPS growth.

Data by YCharts

In addition to dividends, companies, and Novo Nordisk included return capital to shareholders via buybacks. Buybacks support EPS growth by lowering the number of shares outstanding. Over the last decade, Novo Nordisk bought back almost 20% of its shares. Buybacks are highly efficient when the share price is low. Therefore, the recent spike in the price of shares has weakened the company's buyback effect, yet investors will still enjoy some EPS growth due to the continuous buybacks.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32 using the forecasted EPS 2023. This is a high valuation, even for a company with significant growth. It is also close to the highest valuation we have seen in 2023. The current valuation implies that investors expect Novo Nordisk to keep growing extremely fast to justify such a premium over the broader market. Over the last twelve months, we have seen even higher valuations, yet the company managed to justify them.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fast Graphs emphasizes how investors have been paying a significant premium since 2021. Over the last two decades, the average valuation of the company was significantly lower, with a P/E ratio of 22. The valuation has detached since 2021 when the company achieved extraordinary growth. Novo Nordisk has been growing at a CAGR of 17.55%. Therefore, the current positive forecast is insufficient to justify such a premium.

Fast Graphs

Opportunities

The company's Diabetes Care segment has been growing at a CAGR of 15.3% over the last five years. Novo Nordisk has the largest market share, with over 30%. There are more than 500M people with diabetes worldwide, and only 15% of them are treated, according to the International Diabetes Federation. Therefore, the company has a lot of room to grow with existing patients and people who are currently not treated. Therefore, as the market leader, Novo Nordisk has significant growth potential.

Q1 2023 Results

Obesity care is a relatively new growth engine, which is the reason for the higher premium investors pay. The company figured that its diabetes treatments could help patients lose weight. Since 2021, the company has been selling obesity care drugs for weight loss, and it has been growing by almost doubling itself annually. At the moment, Novo Nordisk is the clear leader, with almost 90% of the market share. Over 750M overweight people can use that drug, and only 2% are currently treated. It means that Novo Nordisk has a new market with little competition or barriers standing in the way.

Q1 2023 Results

Ozempic is the company's main blockbuster when it comes to obesity care. It sold almost $10B of that drug in 2022, accounting for more than a quarter of its revenues. According to GlobalData, investors should expect a 23% increase in sales and sales almost doubling in the next six years. Ozempic will help Novo Nordisk to maintain and cement its leadership position in the medium term. As more people globally are exposed to the drug, Novo Nordisk will be able to capitalize and grow.

GlobalData

Risks

Lack of diversification is the first risk. The company is fully focused on its diabetes and obesity care, which are linked together. Other large pharmaceutical companies are more diversified with different lines of products. Diversification helps find more growth opportunities as well as limits the downside. In Q1 2023, the company's 3rd segment, rare diseases, saw its sales decrease by 16% year on year.

Moreover, I believe that the growth rate in the obesity care segment is unsustainable. I don't believe the company can keep growing at an 80% CAGR and maintain a 90% market share in such a lucrative business. The company is competing with giants such as Eli Lilly (LLY), competing exactly in that segment. The combination of a lucrative business and strong competitors imply that while Novo Nordisk will keep growing, its growth rate will slow significantly.

Another small risk revolves around dividend growth investors as well as income investors. Novo Nordisk pays its dividend in Danish Krones. That means the dividend payment may be erratic and not necessarily grow annually in USD. For example, if the dividend is growing by 5%, and the USD is strengthening against Krone by 6%, the USD dividend payment will decrease yearly, despite the dividend growth. American investors should consider it if they rely on dividend income.

Conclusions

To conclude, Novo Nordisk is an amazing company. It has developed breakthrough drugs that can help over one billion people worldwide. Therefore, both sales and EPS growth fast and are forecasted to grow even faster in the medium term. This growth is fueling a growing dividend and buyback plans. The company leverages its position as a leader in obesity and diabetes care to keep growing in these two segments.

However, there are risks to the investment. The company dominates two lucrative markets, yet the field is becoming more competitive. Even if it doesn't get more competitive, the company is unlikely to keep growing at the same pace of almost doubling its obesity care sales. With a P/E ratio of 32, there is very little margin of safety.

Therefore, I believe it's a HOLD. Personally, I'd consider it a BUY when the valuation becomes more attractive. I believe with a P/E ratio of 25 the company would be attractive, which implies a stock price of $126. There will still be a premium to the average valuation, but one that, in my opinion, can be justifiable.