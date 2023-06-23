Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Do Dividend ETFs Produce Better Total Return Compared To SPY?

Michael Thomas profile picture
Michael Thomas
457 Followers

Summary

  • Dividend-focused ETFs have underperformed the S&P 500 benchmark in terms of absolute average total return since 2004.
  • Dividend ETFs such as SDY and VIG have shown lower volatility in returns compared to the S&P 500.
  • International dividend ETFs, such as IDV, have consistently underperformed in comparison to their US counterparts.

Money growth - US paper currency

PM Images

Many arguments have been had related to the advantages, or disadvantages, of dividend-focused investing. For some, it is a matter of focusing on dividends for current income needs. For others, it's a belief that certain properties of dividend-paying assets provide for better long-term performance. Lastly, there

Dividend ETFs For Comparative Analysis

Dividend ETFs For Comparative Analysis (Michael Thomas)

DVY Top 10 Holdings

DVY Top 10 Holdings (Michael Thomas)

Dividend ETF to SPY Comparative Performance Analysis, 2004-present

Dividend ETF to SPY Comparative Performance Analysis, 2004-present (Michael Thomas)

Dividend ETF to SPY Average Annual Return Distribution, 2004-present

Dividend ETF to SPY Average Annual Return Distribution, 2004-present (Michael Thomas)

SDY Top 10 Holdings

SDY Top 10 Holdings (Michael Thomas)

VIG Top 10 Holdings

VIG Top 10 Holdings (Michael Thomas)

VYM Top 10 Holdings

VYM Top 10 Holdings (Michael Thomas)

IDV Top 10 Holdings

IDV Top 10 Holdings (Michael Thomas)

Dividend ETF to SPY Comparative Performance Analysis, 2008-present

Dividend ETF to SPY Comparative Performance Analysis, 2008-present (Michael Thomas)

Dividend ETF to SPY Average Annual Return Distribution, 2008-present

Dividend ETF to SPY Average Annual Return Distribution, 2008-present (Michael Thomas)

HDV Top 10 Holdings

HDV Top 10 Holdings (Michael Thomas)

SDIV Top 10 Holdings

SDIV Top 10 Holdings (Michael Thomas)

SCHD Top 10 Holdings

SCHD Top 10 Holdings (Michael Thomas)

Dividend ETF to SPY Comparative Performance Analysis, 2012-present

Dividend ETF to SPY Comparative Performance Analysis, 2012-present (Michael Thomas)

Dividend ETF to SPY Average Annual Return Distribution, 2012-present

Dividend ETF to SPY Average Annual Return Distribution, 2012-present (Michael Thomas)

NOBL Top 10 Holdings

NOBL Top 10 Holdings (Michael Thomas)

DGRO Top 10 Holdings

DGRO Top 10 Holdings (Michael Thomas)

SPYD Top 10 Holdings

SPYD Top 10 Holdings (Michael Thomas)

Dividend ETF to SPY Comparative Performance Analysis, 2016-present

Dividend ETF to SPY Comparative Performance Analysis, 2016-present (Michael Thomas)

Dividend ETF to SPY Average Annual Return Distribution, 2016-present

Dividend ETF to SPY Average Annual Return Distribution, 2016-present (Michael Thomas)

Comments (2)

p
punjabivestor
Today, 1:03 PM
Premium
Comments (344)
Prob best dividend etf is not included in the article: DGRW.

It has best risk to reward for most vanilla etfs
Michael Thomas profile picture
Michael Thomas
Today, 1:08 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.22K)
@punjabivestor - Thanks. My list was based on SA popularity by the number of followers. This one didn't make the cut. Perhaps I can do a follow-up with uncovered ETFs in another article if I get enough in the comments.
