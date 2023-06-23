Couchbase Should See Lower Growth As Operating Losses Worsen
Summary
- Couchbase, Inc. reported its FQ1 2024 financial results on June 6, 2023.
- The firm provides an array of database software and related services to organizations worldwide.
- While its Capella system is promising, revenue growth is dropping, operating losses are increasing, and management's forward guidance is cautious.
- I'm Neutral (Hold) on Couchbase shares for the near term.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Couchbase
Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) reported its FQ1 2024 financial results on June 6, 2023, beating both revenue and EPS consensus estimates.
The firm provides database technologies that operate across all cloud environments.
While its Capella system presents a promising growth path, given macroeconomic headwinds, management's guide to slower revenue growth and an increase in operating losses, my outlook for Couchbase, Inc. stock is Neutral (Hold).
Couchbase Overview
Santa Clara, California-based Couchbase was founded to provide multiple database configurations into a single subscription service-based platform, including public clouds, hybrid environments, and distributed structures.
Management is headed by President and CEO, Matthew M. Cain, who has been with the firm since April 2017 and was previously President of Worldwide Field Operations for Veritas Technologies.
The firm pursues a "land and expand" sales and marketing approach among medium and large size enterprises via a direct sales force and through ecosystem partners.
Couchbase's Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global cloud database, and DBaaS market was an estimated $12 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $24.8 billion by 2025.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2025.
The main drivers for this expected growth are rising demand for "self-driving" cloud database functionalities.
Also, the consumer goods and related retail sector is expected to lead the demand for DBaaS services due to the need to process a large number of invoices and to buttress their business continuity and competitiveness requirements.
Below is a chart showing the historical and projected industry growth.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Oracle
IBM
Microsoft
Amazon
MongoDB
SAP
EnterpriseDB
Redis Labs
Neo4j
DataStax
MariaDB
MemSQL
Others
Couchbase's Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter has continued to trend higher, while operating losses by quarter have worsened in recent quarters.
Gross profit margin by quarter has remained relatively flat; Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter rose in the most recent quarter.
Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained substantially negative, as the chart shows below.
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, BASE's stock price has fallen 8.72% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF's (IGV) rise of 26.86%, as the chart indicates below.
For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $163.6 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and no debt.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was $45.9 million, during which capital expenditures were $6.1 million. The company paid $29.6 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, the highest trailing twelve-month result in the past eleven quarters.
Valuation And Other Metrics For Couchbase
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company.
|
Measure (TTM)
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value/Sales
|
3.3
|
Enterprise Value/EBITDA
|
NM
|
Price/Sales
|
4.2
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
23.4%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-43.8%
|
EBITDA %
|
-43.6%
|
Net Debt To Annual EBITDA
|
2.3
|
Market Capitalization
|
$688,230,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$531,520,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-$39,760,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$1.56
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.
BASE's most recent Rule of 40 calculation was negative (20.2%) as of FQ1 2024's results, so the firm has improved its still highly-negative results, per the table below.
|
Rule of 40 Performance
|
FQ1 2023
|
FQ1 2024
|
Revenue Growth %
|
20.6%
|
23.4%
|
EBITDA %
|
-46.1%
|
-43.6%
|
Total
|
-25.5%
|
-20.2%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
Commentary On Couchbase
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering FQ1 2024's results, management highlighted customer demand for its Capella system "for their long-term cloud modernization strategies due to its performance, speed, scalability and flexibility advantages."
For the fiscal year ahead, the firm is also focusing on topline revenue growth, improving its sales and marketing efficiency, and growing 'the pace of leverage' in its operating model.
Like a lot of companies, management is seeking to further integrate AI technologies into its products as well as its internal processes.
The company's dollar-based retention rate 'continues to exceed 115%', indicating good product/market fit and sales and marketing efficiency.
Total revenue for FQ1 2024 rose 17.5% year-over-year and gross profit margin fell 0.9 percentage points.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue increased by 3.2 percentage points, and operating losses worsened by 18.4% year-over-year.
Looking ahead, management reiterated its topline revenue growth guidance of around 12% at the midpoint of the range.
If achieved, that 12% growth would represent about half the growth rate of the previous fiscal year over the prior year.
The company's financial position is good, with high liquidity and no debt; however, cash burn in the past four quarters was substantial, so management will need to reduce that negative number to increase its runway.
BASE's Rule of 40 performance has been poor, although it has improved somewhat in the past four quarters.
From management's most recent earnings call, I prepared a chart showing the frequency of key terms mentioned (or not) in the call, as shown below.
I'm most interested in the frequency of potentially negative terms, so management or analyst questions cited "Uncertain" three times, "Challeng(es)(ing)" five times, "Macro" eleven times and "Volatil(e)(ity)" two times.
The negative terms refer in part to the uncertain environment, pushing clients to seek shorter contract terms.
Analysts questioned company leadership about the back half of fiscal 2024 and if they are estimating a slower revenue growth rate.
Management responded with comments about the first half of the year and being conservative about the second half, so it appears they don't have that much visibility beyond fiscal Q2 2024.
Regarding valuation, in the past twelve months, the firm's EV/Sales valuation multiple has dropped by 29.8%, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below:
Risks to the company's outlook include an economic slowdown that may be underway, reduced credit availability which may affect customer/prospect spending plans and lengthening sales cycles which may reduce its revenue growth potential in the near term.
Customers choosing shorter contract terms is not a good signal, and management's "elevated level of conservatism" about the remainder of the fiscal year despite slightly raising guidance based on a better-than-FQ1 revenue result are both cautionary signals.
While its Capella system presents a promising growth path, given macroeconomic headwinds, management's guide to slower revenue growth, and an increase in operating losses, my outlook for BASE is Neutral (Hold).
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments