A Quick Take On Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) reported its FQ1 2024 financial results on June 6, 2023, beating both revenue and EPS consensus estimates.

The firm provides database technologies that operate across all cloud environments.

While its Capella system presents a promising growth path, given macroeconomic headwinds, management's guide to slower revenue growth and an increase in operating losses, my outlook for Couchbase, Inc. stock is Neutral (Hold).

Couchbase Overview

Santa Clara, California-based Couchbase was founded to provide multiple database configurations into a single subscription service-based platform, including public clouds, hybrid environments, and distributed structures.

Management is headed by President and CEO, Matthew M. Cain, who has been with the firm since April 2017 and was previously President of Worldwide Field Operations for Veritas Technologies.

The firm pursues a "land and expand" sales and marketing approach among medium and large size enterprises via a direct sales force and through ecosystem partners.

Couchbase's Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global cloud database, and DBaaS market was an estimated $12 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $24.8 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are rising demand for "self-driving" cloud database functionalities.

Also, the consumer goods and related retail sector is expected to lead the demand for DBaaS services due to the need to process a large number of invoices and to buttress their business continuity and competitiveness requirements.

Below is a chart showing the historical and projected industry growth.

Cloud Database Market (MarketsAndMarkets)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Oracle

IBM

Microsoft

Amazon

MongoDB

Google

SAP

EnterpriseDB

Redis Labs

Neo4j

DataStax

MariaDB

MemSQL

Others

Couchbase's Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter has continued to trend higher, while operating losses by quarter have worsened in recent quarters.

Total Revenue and Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has remained relatively flat; Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter rose in the most recent quarter.

Gross Profit Margin and Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained substantially negative, as the chart shows below.

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

In the past 12 months, BASE's stock price has fallen 8.72% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF's (IGV) rise of 26.86%, as the chart indicates below.

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $163.6 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and no debt.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was $45.9 million, during which capital expenditures were $6.1 million. The company paid $29.6 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, the highest trailing twelve-month result in the past eleven quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For Couchbase

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company.

Measure (TTM) Amount Enterprise Value/Sales 3.3 Enterprise Value/EBITDA NM Price/Sales 4.2 Revenue Growth Rate 23.4% Net Income Margin -43.8% EBITDA % -43.6% Net Debt To Annual EBITDA 2.3 Market Capitalization $688,230,000 Enterprise Value $531,520,000 Operating Cash Flow -$39,760,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$1.56 Click to enlarge

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

BASE's most recent Rule of 40 calculation was negative (20.2%) as of FQ1 2024's results, so the firm has improved its still highly-negative results, per the table below.

Rule of 40 Performance FQ1 2023 FQ1 2024 Revenue Growth % 20.6% 23.4% EBITDA % -46.1% -43.6% Total -25.5% -20.2% Click to enlarge

Commentary On Couchbase

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering FQ1 2024's results, management highlighted customer demand for its Capella system "for their long-term cloud modernization strategies due to its performance, speed, scalability and flexibility advantages."

For the fiscal year ahead, the firm is also focusing on topline revenue growth, improving its sales and marketing efficiency, and growing 'the pace of leverage' in its operating model.

Like a lot of companies, management is seeking to further integrate AI technologies into its products as well as its internal processes.

The company's dollar-based retention rate 'continues to exceed 115%', indicating good product/market fit and sales and marketing efficiency.

Total revenue for FQ1 2024 rose 17.5% year-over-year and gross profit margin fell 0.9 percentage points.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue increased by 3.2 percentage points, and operating losses worsened by 18.4% year-over-year.

Looking ahead, management reiterated its topline revenue growth guidance of around 12% at the midpoint of the range.

If achieved, that 12% growth would represent about half the growth rate of the previous fiscal year over the prior year.

The company's financial position is good, with high liquidity and no debt; however, cash burn in the past four quarters was substantial, so management will need to reduce that negative number to increase its runway.

BASE's Rule of 40 performance has been poor, although it has improved somewhat in the past four quarters.

From management's most recent earnings call, I prepared a chart showing the frequency of key terms mentioned (or not) in the call, as shown below.

Earnings Transcript Key Terms Frequency (Seeking Alpha)

I'm most interested in the frequency of potentially negative terms, so management or analyst questions cited "Uncertain" three times, "Challeng(es)(ing)" five times, "Macro" eleven times and "Volatil(e)(ity)" two times.

The negative terms refer in part to the uncertain environment, pushing clients to seek shorter contract terms.

Analysts questioned company leadership about the back half of fiscal 2024 and if they are estimating a slower revenue growth rate.

Management responded with comments about the first half of the year and being conservative about the second half, so it appears they don't have that much visibility beyond fiscal Q2 2024.

Regarding valuation, in the past twelve months, the firm's EV/Sales valuation multiple has dropped by 29.8%, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below:

EV/Sales Multiple History (Seeking Alpha)

Risks to the company's outlook include an economic slowdown that may be underway, reduced credit availability which may affect customer/prospect spending plans and lengthening sales cycles which may reduce its revenue growth potential in the near term.

Customers choosing shorter contract terms is not a good signal, and management's "elevated level of conservatism" about the remainder of the fiscal year despite slightly raising guidance based on a better-than-FQ1 revenue result are both cautionary signals.

While its Capella system presents a promising growth path, given macroeconomic headwinds, management's guide to slower revenue growth, and an increase in operating losses, my outlook for BASE is Neutral (Hold).