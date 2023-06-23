Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: June 11, 2023

Sean Anthony Eddy

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Data is taken from the close of June 9, 2023.

JPMorgan releases a nice Weekly Market Recap every week. These are the key index levels this week for equities:

The chart of the week shows that with inflation moderating, market participants have lowered expectations for a June rate hike, in favor of a June "skip" and a hike in July.

Weekly performance roundup

For CEFs, 18 out of 22 sectors were positive on price (down from 22 last week) and the average price return was +0.85% (down from +1.71% last week). The lead gainer was Emerging Market Income (+2.73%) while Multisector Income lagged (-0.31%).

18 out of 22 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 21 last week), while the average NAV return was +0.97% (down from +1.04% last week). The top sector by NAV was MLPs (+3.48%) while the weakest sector by NAV was Investment Grade (-0.17%).

The sector with the highest premium was Limited Duration (-2.19%), while the sector with the widest discount is Asia Equity (-13.83%). The average sector discount is -8.22% (up from -8.66% last week).

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was MLPs (+1.92%), while Commodities (-0.69%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.43% (up from +0.29% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is MLPs (+1.11), while the sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score is Real Estate (-1.32). The average z-score is -0.51 (up from -0.68 last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are Senior Loans (+12.54%), Emerging Market Income (+11.97%), and Multisector Income (+10.71%). Discounts are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +8.07% (down from +8.29% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Foxby Corp (OTCPK:FXBY) -8.22% 1.75% -46.45% -3.7 0.00% -2.46% John Hancock Financial Opportunities (BTO) -4.36% 9.11% 9.63% 0.6 8.11% 2.44% The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (CEE) -3.73% 2.83% 1.44% -1.5 -1.17% 0.87% RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd (RMM) -3.42% 7.24% -6.39% -0.3 -2.71% -0.45% Destra Multi-Alternative (DMA) -3.00% 12.18% -49.95% -2.9 -5.41% -0.94% AllianceBernstein Global High Income (AWF) -2.99% 8.17% -8.73% -0.6 -2.63% 0.00% Doubleline Opportunistic Credit (DBL) -2.97% 9.03% 1.81% 0.9 -3.11% -1.88% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) -2.90% 0.13% -13.46% 0.7 -2.15% -1.28% Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (JCE) -2.72% 10.17% -4.26% -1.1 -2.40% -0.36% BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy (BCX) -2.54% 6.81% -13.62% -0.9 0.55% 1.49% Click to enlarge

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) 16.68% 22.16% 16.98% 4.0 2.37% -1.69% Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Rena. Fund (GER) 16.03% 6.19% -2.27% 12.4 16.72% -3.84% Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) 8.04% 18.01% 24.66% 1.4 4.41% -1.77% Barings Participation Investors (MPV) 4.89% 8.72% -14.50% 0.5 3.38% -1.04% Virtus Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total Inc (EDI) 4.82% 17.39% 0.81% -0.2 4.09% -3.81% Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) 4.68% 8.49% -9.98% 2.0 7.79% -1.26% abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF) 4.63% 11.69% -6.71% 0.4 5.45% 0.00% Putnam Municipal Opportunities (PMO) 4.36% 4.06% -6.59% -1.1 4.97% -0.27% PCM Fund (PCM) 4.34% 10.21% 38.64% 1.7 2.29% -0.92% Virtus AI & Tech Opp Fund (AIO) 3.86% 10.24% -9.09% 2.7 2.45% -1.02% Click to enlarge

From our screener, here are the CEFs with the highest yields, widest discounts, and lowest 1-year z-scores:

From our screener, here are the CEFs with the best 1-year performance, highest premiums, and highest 1-year z-scores:

Recent corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 17, 2023 | Eaton Vance Closed-End Fund Merger Complete. April 17, 2023 | Nuveen Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Completion of Mergers.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Boosters

