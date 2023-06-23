Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sizing Up Spruce Biosciences

Jun. 23, 2023 1:04 PM ETSpruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB)
Busted IPO Forum profile picture
Busted IPO Forum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Shares of endocrine biopharma Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) are off 80% from their IPO pricing, due mostly to a lack of catalysts since going public in 2020.
  • That dynamic will change in 2H23, when the company will provide topline data from three trials covering two indications for its sole candidate tildacerfont.
  • Trading at a discount to cash with two significant market opportunities if tildacerfont is eventually approved, this busted IPO merited a deeper dive.
  • A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Busted IPO Forum get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Thyroid gland

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

The poetry of the earth is never dead."― John Keats

Today, we put a small cap developmental firm in the spotlight. This Busted IPO now trades for less than the net cash on its balance sheet as it

Stock Chart

Seeking Alpha

TILDACERFONT DESIGNED TO REDUCE ADRENAL ANDROGEN PRODUCTION

May Company Presentation

OVERVIEW OF SPRUCE'S ONGOING TRIALS AND CATALYSTS

May Company Presentation

CLASSIC CAH DISEASE OVERVIEW

May Company Presentation

HPA AXIS FUNCTION IN CLASSIC CAH PATIENTS

May Company Presentation

PCOS IS A COMMON, CHRONIC ENDOCRINE DISORDER

May Company Presentation

COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITY - PCOS

May Company Presentation

CURRENTLY , ONLY SYMPTOMATIC TREATMENT EXISTS FOR PCOS

May Company Presentation

COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITY - CLASSIC CAH

May Company Presentation

Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!

This article was written by

Busted IPO Forum profile picture
Busted IPO Forum
8.17K Followers
Profit from 'Busted IPOs' - attractive but unloved small and midcap stocks

The Busted IPO Forum founded by Bret Jensen, is a hypothetical $200K portfolio built of stocks that have been public for 18 months to five years that are significantly under their offering price. Many times after the initial analyst hyperbole has died and lockups have expired, these same companies can be had for .30 to .50 cents on the dollar from when the shares went public. As lucrative as this niche has been for my portfolio over the years, a service or newsletter has not existed that covered this segment of the market -- until now! The goal in creating the Busted IPO Forum is to build a portfolio of 15-20 small cap and mid cap busted IPOs which consistently outperform the Russell 2000 over time. As of 07/02/2021 our model portfolio has generated an overall return of 73.84% substantially above the 52.37% gain from the Russell 2000 over the same time frame.

• • •

Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, The Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.

• • •

Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace offerings:

The Insiders Forum | The Biotech Forum | Busted IPO Forum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPRB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.