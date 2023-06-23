Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intel: The Rally Is Just Getting Started

Jun. 23, 2023 1:11 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)AMD, NVDA, SOXX, TSM6 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Intel investors attempted a breakout last week, but the momentum fizzled out this week, as buyers likely took profits.
  • Intel Foundry Services is expected to lift the company's competitiveness and accountability, bolstering margin accretion and improving shareholder value.
  • Intel needs to announce a flagship customer, with speculation suggesting Nvidia could be a potential partner, but investors should be cautious about putting too much hope in this deal.
  • However, INTC appears to have bottomed out in October 2022, with its momentum potentially reversing into a bullish bias. At the current levels, INTC remains attractive.
  • Ultimate Growth Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

San Jose International Airport Terminal Building

hapabapa

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) investors had much to cheer last week as momentum buyers returned to boost its upward surge well above its April high level of about $34.

However, that momentum fizzled out this week, as dip buyers likely took profits, battering

INTC price chart (weekly)

INTC price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
25.46K Followers
Sifting through the ultimate growth stocks for your portfolio

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore and currently holds the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, NVDA, AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

i
investor5115
Today, 2:18 PM
Comments (1.35K)
Some rally that is, more like swimming in a swamp. Wall Street will only rally when intel sells their fabs. That’s the only thing the analysts liked in that presentation: the separation of the inferior fabs to separate P&L. If Intel doesn’t sell the fabs within 2 years this stock rally will be just another swamp swimmer. The fabs have to be sold just like AMD sold theirs. No point for intel product divisions to use internal fabs who are years behind TSMC fabs.
S
Stevecus62
Today, 2:07 PM
Premium
Comments (33)
Not today!
Private Trader profile picture
Private Trader
Today, 2:01 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.22K)
Shorter term you may be right... Your TA appears excellent. Longer term I think everyone knows tech rises. When people herd things don't always go well:

seekingalpha.com/...

Thus my sentiment is along the lines of looking for a few gems in tech (eg - $SLDP), hedging with $SILX and precious metals / btc, and forgetting the rest.
Private Trader profile picture
Private Trader
Today, 2:02 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.22K)
@Private Trader @JR Research To your credit, you have me thinking of watching INTC for short term opportunities!
R
Russom
Today, 1:49 PM
Comments (1.71K)
Intel has to prove that can do something right before
I
Immer
Today, 1:21 PM
Premium
Comments (123)
No thank you. No more Intel.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.