Don't go on discussing what a good person should be. Just be one."― Marcus Aurelius.

It has been exactly two years since we put Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) in the spotlight. The company has moved from an antibiotic focus on development to one focused on oncology. Will the transition pay off? An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Summit Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Historically, the company had been focused on research and development of new mechanism antibiotics by identifying novel targets, determining the mechanism of action, and helping to optimize against bacterial resistance. The stock currently trades at just over $2.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $1.95 billion.

Recent Developments:

The last seven months of 20222 were a time of considerable change for the company. It appointed a new CFO and Co-CEO in June. Three months later, after disappointing Phase 3 trial results, the new management team terminated development efforts around its lead drug candidate ridinilazole after that trial missed its primary endpoint. Ridinilazole was a novel antibiotic in late-stage development for front-line treatment of C. difficile infection and the reduction of recurrence of C. difficile infection.

In early December, leadership made a "bet the company" decision and shifted the entire development focus of Summit Therapeutics. It entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Hong Kong-listed biopharma Akeso. The transaction revolves around a bispecific antibody called ivonescimab which is targeting several forms of cancer as a potential treatment. Ivonescimab combines the effect of immunotherapy via a blockade of PD-1 with anti-angiogenesis effects associated with VEGF into a single molecule. Ivonescimab will also now be known as SMT112 for developmental purposes.

As part of this collaboration deal, Summit Therapeutics paid $500 million upfront (financed via a rights offering) and could be on the hook for another $4.5 billion in future milestone payouts ($1.05 billion in regulatory and $3.45 billion in potential commercial milestones). Akeso can also receive low-double-digit percentage of royalties on net product sales as well as the opportunity co-brand the product in the licensed territories. Finally, Akeso got to appoint one board seat on Summit and retain rights to ivonescimab in certain countries outside the U.S. and Europe like China.

Ivonescimab has garnered breakthrough therapy designation in China for three cancer indications. Two of these as part of a combination therapy and one as a monotherapy. The candidate is currently being evaluated in several ongoing studies. The most advanced of which is a Phase 3 trial that is evaluated ivonescimab versus pembrolizumab as a single agent for first-line treatment of non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC with positive PD-L1 expression.

The company announced the design of two Phase 3 studies (HARMONi and HARMONi-3) in early May after meeting with the FDA. The HARMONi study will evaluate ivonescimab in combination with chemotherapy in patients with EGFR-mutated, locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer who have progressed after treatment with a third-generation EGFR TKI. HARMONI-3 will study ivonescimab, combined with chemotherapy in first-line metastatic squamous NSCLC patients. Over 400 individuals will be involved in this study with sites in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and China.

In earlier stage trials in China and Australia, ivonescimab has produced encouraging results in over 750 individuals treated in Phase 1 and 2 studies.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Summit Therapeutics gets very sparse coverage from Wall Street. I can't find a single analyst firm rating on the stock over the previous 12 months. Approximately four percent of the outstanding float in the shares is currently held short. Aggregate cash, cash equivalents and market securities totaled just under $245 million at the end of the first quarter. The company has notes payable of $100 million that are due in September 2024. Leadership has guided that funding in place is sufficient to fund all planned activities into the second half of 2024. The CEO bought tens of millions of shares within the $500 million rights offering that executed in early March of this year.

Verdict:

If there is such a thing as a "leap of faith" developmental company, Summit Therapeutics certainly fits the bill. The company has done a complete 180 degree pivot as far as its developmental focus with its deal with Akeso. It has replaced a decent portion of its C-suite leadership team and brought in a new board member. The firm is currently enrolling patients in two pivotal trials around a candidate that has produced solid results in earlier trials overseas and is targeting potential lucrative markets.

For this asset, the company made a substantial upfront payout and, if successful in development, will be on the hook for significant milestone payouts. Summit is likely to have to raise a good amount of additional capital over the next year in a deteriorating credit market and has no coverage from analyst firms.

Given all the risk factors and unknowns around Summit Therapeutics Inc., only very aggressive investors should consider it for a small investment pending further developments.