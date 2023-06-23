Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple: The Value Of Consistency

Jun. 23, 2023 1:20 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)4 Comments
UFD Capital
Summary

  • After a blistering rally YTD, Apple stock is viewed by some investors as being overvalued.
  • We believe that Apple should be viewed as a consumer staple company and should be compared with those types of companies on a valuation basis.
  • Comparing Apple to consumer staple companies like Costco, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, and Walmart, Apple's P/E ratio sits in the middle, despite having more optionality and a stronger brand.
  • Despite trading towards the high end of its long-term valuation range, Apple is suitable for investors looking for stability and consistency in their portfolio.
  • Apple stock fills a specific role in a diversified portfolio, but may not be suitable for all investors depending on their specific financial plan.

Apple Store

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Thesis

Some investors believe that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is trading at a rich valuation after a blistering rally year to date. The value of Apple comes from their strong brand, loyal customer base, and wide moat. The company can

UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, MSFT, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

UFD Capital Value Fund, LP has long exposure to AAPL, MSFT, and NVDA.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

smadadet profile picture
smadadet
Today, 2:32 PM
Premium
Comments (1.13K)
Most people can live longer without the next iPhone than they can live without the next grocery run. This is one of the dumbest ideas presented on SA in a long time.
Nguyen Duc Thinh profile picture
Nguyen Duc Thinh
Today, 2:18 PM
Comments (14)
AApl actualy is now,W.T and CNBC talk head to acep that real and still. Up to real.Base of Nguyễn Đức Thịnh of AAPL device
c
cuttysark8301
Today, 1:29 PM
Comments (476)
Nice article as Apple is a consumer staple. Even though many on Wall Street and the CNBC talking heads refuse to accept that reality and still stubbornly consider it a hardware business only. A stretched PE? Please!! Wake up to reality!

Glad someone on SA can understand the reality of what Apple actually is now that services and fin-tech have garnered it much more in the form of monthly recurring subscriptions from an incredible base of users of Apple devices.

Congratulations! You get it!
a
adventurerneil
Today, 1:25 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (106)
I look forward to seeing the new Procter and Gamble AR headset
