Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NRG Energy's Analyst Day Underlines Its Commitment To Controversial 'All In' Retail Model

Jun. 23, 2023 1:27 PM ETNRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)2 Comments
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.98K Followers

Summary

  • NRG Energy has accelerated its shift toward an asset-light retail-driven model with the sale of STP and the recent Analyst Day that highlighted the Retail Energy and Vivint businesses.
  • The company's Vivint smart home subsidiary remains controversial, with debates over consumer adoption, market share trends, and service profitability at scale.
  • Activist investor Elliott Management is not on board with the new strategy, and is pushing for changes to NRG's board and executive management, adding uncertainty to the company's future direction.
High Voltage Electric Power Lines At Sunset

imaginima

The decision from NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) to pivot the business away from its traditional asset-based power generation model and toward an asset-light retail business model has been controversial to say the least. While the shares have outperformed the broader

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.98K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

S
San Marzano
Today, 1:47 PM
Comments (2.16K)
The 99% institutional ownership will support Elliot as the share price has dropped 30% as a non endorsement if this crazy shift. Get this Guttierez guy out !
S
San Marzano
Today, 1:45 PM
Comments (2.16K)
The CEO there had to have an activist straighten out his priorities in 2017 but what supposed financial discipline he had, left to pursue a bad acquisition on horrible terms. He needs to go, and Elliot's second time around should see that through, hopefully. Thank goodness!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.