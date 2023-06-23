Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Liquidia: Ready To Start A Stream Of Revenue For Investors

Summary

  • Liquidia and MannKind are competing to secure the most significant revenue stream for their respective PAH drugs, both containing the active ingredient Treprostinil.
  • Liquidia's stock has increased by 96% in the past year, while MannKind's stock has ranged between $2.91 and $5.93, indicating Wall Street's preference for Liquidia's product.
  • The legal battle between Liquidia and United Therapeutics over patent infringement has delayed FDA approval for Liquidia's PAH drug, but a resolution is expected by early 2024.

3d illustration of the heart in internal anatomy.

Pepe Gallardo/iStock via Getty Images

We are fast approaching the first anniversary (6-29-2022) since I shared an article where I compared Liquidia's (NASDAQ:LQDA) PAH drug to MannKind's (MNKD) PAH drug, with both products having the same active ingredient-Treprostinil, in

I'm retired from a near 40 year career in the publishing industry working with an international publishing company. I obtained the position of Vice President and I led the sales efforts in the two largest markets in the textbook industry -California and Texas. My investing experience is over a span of 40 years.Luckily with more winners than losers! My hobbies are traveling , reading good books(non-fiction)--and researching stocks that I have an interest. I teach a continuing education class at our local college each semester. I volunteer my time working in assisting several lawyers with their Child Protective Service cases.Drugs are destroying our society and family structure). Finally, I serve as a reviewer for a national literary prize given each year. No pay, but I get to keep the books and add to my ever growing library. Other than these activities---I'm just plain lazy!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LQDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

houtrader
Today, 2:06 PM
Keep in mind, LFD 5 years ago when UTHR and MNKD signed their partnership was saying Tyvaso DPI was a catch and kill deal by UTHR in favor of Ralinepag

Ralinepag isn't even close to going to the market.

LFD was 100% correct about Afrezza, but has been 100% wrong about Tyvaso DPI
Looking For Diogenes profile picture
Looking For Diogenes
Today, 2:17 PM
@houtrader Thanks for reading and commenting. Whether pro or con, I appreciate comments about my articles. We can learn from such interactions and opinions.

As I write this response, I might remind you that MNKD stock is trading at $3.96, and LQDA is trading at $9.12. Let me also remind you that Tyvaso DPI has been on the market for a year----so why is their stock trading so low if I was 100% wrong?
houtrader
Today, 2:48 PM
@Looking For Diogenes Two words. Market Cap

MNKD is at 1.05B, LQDA is at 588M

MNKD/UTHR will have the advantage once Tyvaso DPI is approved for IPF, which is a much larger market than PAH and ILD
