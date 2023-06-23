Stock Market Volatility May Be Ready To Surge

Michael Ver Sprill/iStock via Getty Images

The VIX index (VIX) has reached its lowest level since January 2020 as the S&P 500 (SPX) has moved higher over the past few weeks. It seems that the period of implied volatility falling may be coming to an end. Traders are betting that implied volatility levels will rise by mid-July, and if that happens, it will signal the stock market rally will fade away too.

The combination of June Option expiration hedging helped to push the VIX lower into the expiration date on June 21. This suppression of volatility helped to push the S&P 500 higher by adding a significant boost in daily options trading in 0-Days To Expiration options flow which also provided a tailwind to the broader stock market. This is noted by the sharp decline in the implied volatility of the 50 deltas one-week S&P 500 options and the grind higher in daily call options activity in the S&P 500.

Bloomberg

But there are signs that the volatility may be on the rise, and if that happens, then the 0DTE flows that have supported the market are likely to vanish as the cost to transact in daily call options becomes too expensive and volumes drop.

Betting The VIX Rises

Options traders are now betting on the VIX rising by July 19, 2023, expiration date. On June 23, the open interest for the July 19, 22 calls rose by around 123,000 contracts. The data shows the calls were traded on the ASK indicating they were bought for about $0.65 per contract. This implies that the trader needs the value of the VIX index to rise above 22.65 by the expiration date to earn a profit. It's also a huge bet, with the trader paying a premium of almost $8 million to create the bullish implied volatility bet.

CBOE

There were other bets for the VIX to move higher into the end of 2023. On June 23, the open interest for the VIX December 20 35 calls rose by almost 35,000 contracts. The data shows these calls were bought on the ASK for $1.30 per contract. This would suggest that the VIX rises to 36.30 for the options trader to earn a profit if holding the options until expiration. In total, the trader paid around $4.5 million in premiums.

CBOE

Tightening Financial Conditions

Another sign that implied volatility may rise is that credit spreads have also started to rise, and implied volatility levels tend to increase as credit spreads widen. Credit spreads tend to rise as financial conditions tighten, and so in an environment where financial conditions have eased, the VIX has been able to fall. However, as the market continues to remove rate cuts from its equation and interest rates rise, spreads should begin to widen again, and financial conditions should tighten pushing implied volatility levels higher.

Bloomberg

Not The Consensus Trade

Rising implied volatility certainly hasn't been the consensus trade over the past several months, as traders have bet on the Fed cutting interest rates following the bank failures in mid-March and late April. But recent data support the notion that not only will the Fed not be cutting rates but will more than likely be raising rates. As we move into mid-July, the potential for volatility to increase is there, given big data points such as the Job and CPI reports ahead of the FOMC meeting in late July.

It seems more likely than not that those events could create volatility if it means the Fed is going to raise rates again, and it always seems wise to place hedges when you can and when they are cheap, and not when you have to.