IGSB: Salient Risk-Return Metrics Are Starting To Align (Rating Upgrade)

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Lower CDS values and a more transparent interest rate cycle outlook lend the iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF the necessary latitude to outperform expectations.
  • The ETF's exposure to cyclical sectors and high-risk credit can be advantageous if key bond market metrics resume their trajectory.
  • In our view, the Fed's pivot will be delayed. Nevertheless, inflation stability provides much to cheer about for corporate bond investors.
  • The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is suitable for those seeking to taxi their capital through trying economic times.
  • Risks such as investors "rolling down the yield curve" exist. However, with all factors considered, we are bullish on the ETF's prospects.
Financial graph and 100 dollar banknote. On a green-colored background.

Baris-Ozer

The bond market has been a prominent topic of discussion since the turn of the year as fears of a banking crisis and interest rate uncertainty paved the way for much speculation. However, with plenty of aspects being more apparent

VBN

worldgovernmentbonds.com

VBN

Figure 1 - Tranche Exposure (iShares)

VBN

Figure 2 - Sector Exposure (iShares)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

VBN

Figure 5 (worldgovernmentbonds.com)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

