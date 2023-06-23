Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Company Overview

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is a leading trading platform in the cryptocurrency space with a mission statement of enabling anyone to access and participate in the cryptocurrency economy. With the recent drama over Coinbase's recent SEC lawsuit, I believe it's also important to take a step back and analyze the company as a whole again. Similar to Robinhood, Bitcoin has made its name by targeting a large amount of beginner retail investors but also has an intuitive interface that appeals to more experienced investors. Despite Bitcoin's reputation for reliability and trustworthiness in the crypto space, I maintain my stance that Coinbase's mission to democratize finance by enabling easy investment in volatile and risky cryptocurrencies is contradictory. Its heavy reliance on retail traders who may not have adequate knowledge and understanding of the risks involved set Coinbase to be easily affected by business cycles and volatile market trends.

Coinbase

Although Coinbase offers additional services such as the Coinbase Wallet, Coinbase Card, and Coinbase Commerce to promote the use of decentralized exchanges and currencies, the current uncertain macroclimate, coupled with the tightening regulatory landscape, raises concerns about the future prospects of Coinbase's business.

Macro and Industry Analysis

Since its IPO, Coinbase has experienced a significant decline by over 80% from its opening at $381 to a mere $57. Its surge in value in 2021, followed by its subsequent falling decline can primarily be attributed to two things: diminishing hype around "meme" coins and stricter regulation.

Seeking Alpha

In 2021, a combination of factors, including the pandemic stimulus packages, the popularity of zero-commission platforms like Robinhood, and the rise of forums such as r/wallstreetbets, led to a significant increase in price for Coinbase, particularly driven by its most traded assets, Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, as the hype around the meme stocks and cryptocurrency has largely dissipated, Coinbase, with 32% of its transaction volume and 36% of its revenue derived from Bitcoin, has experienced substantial setbacks due to a significant decline in retail trading volume. Furthermore, the collapse of FTX and the instability of the "stable" coin Terra Luna have instilled a sense of caution among investors toward the entire cryptocurrency space. This loss of trust and reduced demand for cryptocurrencies is evident in the considerable decline in trading volume for Bitcoin, which has experienced a large decrease in 2022 followed by a current period of stagnation.

Bitcoin USD Exchange Trade Volume (NASDAQ)

Despite the cryptocurrency industry being expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% due to the growing number of businesses now accepting cryptocurrency as an official payment method, the implementation of stricter regulations by MiCA and other governmental bodies to curb the unlawful use of cryptocurrency will only continue to perpetuate long-term uncertainty.

Coinbase

Concerns and Headwinds

1. Reliance on retail investors

nanalyze

When examining Coinbase's revenue sources, we see that they primarily generate revenue through commissions and fees earned through transactions. Although Coinbase has witnessed growth in institutional assets held on its platform, the proportion of revenue generated from institutional sources remains relatively small. In fact, the overwhelming majority of transaction-based revenue, consistently around 95% according to the annual reports for 2021, 2022, and the Q1 2023 quarterly report, comes from retail traders.

Coinbase

While Coinbase managed to achieve a notable increase of approximately 50% in overall subscription and services revenue and significantly boosted interest income from $25,835 to $326,956 between 2021 and 2022, the substantial decline in transaction-based revenue by over 65% paints a concerning picture for Coinbase's revenue stream. With interest rate hikes slowing down, its crucial for Coinbase to diversify their income streams before investors can feel anywhere near confident in their long-term potential.

2. SEC Drama

With so much media coverage about the recent SEC lawsuits with Coinbase, I hope to simplify what is happening and provide my commentary on how it will shape Coinbase's future outlook. In short, Coinbase first got into issues with the SEC in April after receiving months of silence on whether security rule-making processes could be extended to the cryptocurrency industry. With a Wells notice focused on staking and asset listings further exacerbating the situation, this legal scuffle between the two entities has only grown worse. Recently, the SEC filed a lawsuit against Coinbase claiming that Coinbase was operating its trading platform as an unregistered national securities exchange and broker. For detailed breakdowns of the arguments presented by both sides, I recommend referring to articles available here and here. As for my opinion on the matter, while there are arguments on both ends, in my opinion, irrespective of whether Coinbase is correct, engaging in legal battles with regulatory entities like the SEC is bound to create instability and hesitance among investors. This is particularly significant considering Coinbase operates within one of the most volatile industries. The legal costs and resources invested in this battle are likely to divert Coinbase's focus away from improving its operations and positioning itself for future growth. While Coinbase's frustrations are understandable, as for Coinbase's short-term outlook, I recommend investors steer clear from this company until the effects of these lawsuits have settled.

Potential Catalysts and Growth Drivers

Despite the legal risks Coinbase is currently facing with the SEC and certain challenges related to its core revenue model, it's important to look at key areas they could potentially show results for investors. At the forefront of their potential growth drivers lies their over 200 initiatives into venture capitalism. Their efforts into Web3, CeFi, DeFi, and other movements to expand the cryptocurrency exchange may become appealing to investors given proven Q2 results and proper response to the recent regulatory pressures. Additionally, the increase in assets held in Coinbase by institutional investors may signal a movement away from more risky reliance on retail traders. However, its key to note that transaction-based revenues by institutions still remain low, and Coinbase expanding into more diversified revenue streams is needed in order to foster long-term growth. While there is hope that Coinbase can establish more stable revenue streams through its venture capital efforts and attract additional institutional investors, the current cryptocurrency market is characterized by uncertainty. Its current overall lack of regulatory oversight and consumer protection alongside its volatility and risks drive a hard argument to push for a more positive BUY recommendation. With Coinbase following a seemingly similar business model to Robinhood in capitalizing off the follies of the disadvantaged and their frequent trading volumes, it's hard for an ESG investor to fully support Coinbase. While I recognize crypto's long-term potential, until we see more tangible results, I maintain my recommendation to HOLD out until any clear catalyst shows promise.

Financial Analysis

As previously stated, Coinbase has experienced a significant decline since reaching its peak market cap of 76.91B in 2021. In addition to the decrease in overall transaction-based revenues from their historic levels, it is important to analyze the more optimistic Q1 earnings to identify signs of recovery. While Coinbase continues to operate at a loss, there has been a notable reduction in these losses from -557M in Q4 2022 to -79M in Q1 2023, largely attributed to the company's cost-cutting measures, including a reduction in the workforce by approximately 1,500 employees, as well as an increase in transaction prices. Despite these modest signs of recovery, its crash in transaction-based revenues, alongside the difference between its 8.25% WACC vs -2.08% ROIC continue to raise concerns about the company's financial outlook. Especially with interest base revenues expected to decrease in the coming months, there is heightened uncertainty extending to Coinbase's ability to achieve positive net and operating margins. Aside from these metrics, its key business metrics still look weak. In Coinbase's 2022 annual report, despite an increase of around 21 million verified users, both the monthly transacting users and trading volume have experienced significant declines. With net income turning negative, I find it hard to justify Coinbase as a BUY until it successfully stabilizes its profits.

Coinbase

A last aspect to consider would be Coinbase's constant share-based compensation implications for stakeholders. While there are signs of a slowdown in share-based compensation as Coinbase works towards restoring profitability, the consistent share dilution and absence of buybacks create challenges for potential investors. Even with the stock having declined over 80%, these factors make it difficult to consider taking a stake in the company.

YCharts

Valuation

To conduct a valuation of Coinbase, I initially examined its P/E ratio. Given its historic negative earnings per share (EPS), Coinbase currently has a P/E ratio of -5.66x LTM. Comparing this to the sector median of approximately 8x - 9x, it appears that Coinbase is relatively undervalued in comparison to its competitors. Additionally, looking at its EV/EBITDA ratio, we see it decreasing off its historic highs and now sits a more comfortable -7.8x compared to a sector median of 12.49x. Assuming that Coinbase can eventually improve its profitability, Coinbase sits at a quite attractive valuation for an investor.

TIKR

However, despite these indications of undervaluation, I maintain a cautious stance toward investing in Coinbase due to its financial and macroeconomic circumstances. While I could see a potential bounce back now that its P/B ratio is a more stable 2.36, I would like to see better news come out after its legal battle with the SEC and its effect on Coinbase's performance in Q2. Until then, I remain firm in my decision to stay away from a HOLD recommendation.

ESG

Coinbase positions itself as an apolitical company, taking pride in its commitment to neutrality within its operations. While some may perceive their lack of political and social activism as a potential drawback, it can actually work to their advantage, particularly in navigating regulatory challenges and political debates with the SEC. Despite Coinbase's MSCI rating of BBB, it is unlikely to have a significant impact on its valuation or operations, as its mission-focused approach provides a sense of reassurance to many investors amid ongoing contentious discussions. While I acknowledge Coinbase's dedication to maintaining a neutral stance, I believe it is crucial for the company to actively address the regulatory and social challenges associated with its business model and the broader cryptocurrency industry moving forwards.

MSCI

Bottom Line:

Considering the challenges posed by a struggling business model and ongoing financial difficulties, I maintain a cautious outlook on this company. The impending legal battles with the SEC, coupled with the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market, further contribute to my reservations. However, it is worth noting that Coinbase has the potential to improve its financials by diversifying its revenue streams once its legal issues are resolved, leading its valuation to a more attractive position. As of now, however, I rate Coinbase as a HOLD as we await a resolution to the macroeconomic landscape and monitor Coinbase's Q2 performance.

