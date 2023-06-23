Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ONEOK Is A Buy With Or Without Magellan Midstream

Summary

  • ONEOK, Inc. is facing opposition in its bid to acquire Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from the latter's equity owners.
  • Magellan Midstream Partners units are a Sell or Hold, depending on the tax impact for its investors.
  • ONEOK, Inc. shares are a Buy regardless of whether a deal closes or not.
Chessboard with chess pieces and wooden blocks with the word mergers and acquisitions

cagkansayin

There was big news today concerning proposed ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) acquisition of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Energy Income Partners, a large MMP equity owner, has come out against the deal. Energy Income

I have been a full-time professional energy investor since 2015, specializing in deep value opportunities and special situations.  I have managed a private investment partnership since 2007 and separately managed accounts since 2020.  Prior to managing the partnership, I served in various investment and research roles in the financial industry since 2000.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

slodon28 profile picture
slodon28
Today, 2:43 PM
If the offer was $40 cash and .75 OKE shares per MMP share I would be for this buy out. As it stands now it is a NO GO for me and many others.
YonduDontar profile picture
YonduDontar
Today, 2:10 PM
I like $OKE much, great solid company. Better management than $KMI or $WMB.
BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 2:10 PM
Long and building $OKE in the selloff post merger announcement. Agree it will be accretive and make it a better company. Blackrock, Vanguard et al will vote in favor small fry haven't a chance as is usual in these deals. Bea
R
RWilliam
Today, 2:08 PM
Good article, thx! Why does OKE have pricing power over its competitors like KMI? I’m guessing it’s location and less competition or contract structures? Thx.
