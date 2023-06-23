Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kite Realty's 4.6% Dividend Yield Is Safe As Bed Bath & Beyond Ceases Trading

Jun. 23, 2023 1:57 PM ETKite Realty Group Trust (KRG)
Summary

  • Kite Realty is currently paying out a 4.6% dividend yield to its shareholders.
  • The retail REIT is swapping hands at a double-digit discount to its peer group median.
  • FFO per share for its fiscal 2023 first quarter formed a 47% payout ratio against its last declared quarterly dividend payout.

Kite Realty (NYSE:KRG) last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, in line with its prior payment and for a 4.6% forward annualized yield. The Indianapolis-based retail REIT has seen its common shares stay comparatively resilient

Kite Realty Group Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Income Statement

Kite Realty Group Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Income Statement Form 10-Q

Kite Realty Group TTM Returns Vs Peers

Kite Realty Group Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Presentation

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

