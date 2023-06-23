Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PNC Financial: Now A Value Stock With A 4.9% Yield

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.72K Followers

Summary

  • PNC Financial's shares are down 22% year-to-date, but there is potential for an up to 27% recovery gain if PNC returns to its pre-crisis valuation.
  • The bank's deposit base is growing despite a challenging interest rate environment, and it currently offers a near-5% dividend yield.
  • PNC Financial also has very little exposure to office real estate as well as a stable dividend payout ratio.

A PNC Bank branch in Pearland, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Like so many other regional banks during the first-quarter, PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) has seen a large correction in its market capitalization. With shares still down 22% year-to-date, I believe a lot of PNC Financial's rebound potential has not yet been

Chart
Data by YCharts

Source: PNC Financial

Source: PNC Financial

Source: PNC Financial

Source: PNC Financial

Source: PNC Financial

Source: PNC Financial

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.72K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of USB, WAL, USB, PACW, CMA, KEY, TFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.