Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Understanding Snowflake: An In-Depth Exploration Of The Data Giant

Jun. 23, 2023 2:26 PM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)
Ash Anderson profile picture
Ash Anderson
2.35K Followers

Summary

  • Snowflake is a cloud-based data warehousing company that simplifies storage, searching, and sharing of data for businesses, with a usage-based pricing model.
  • The company has a diverse clientele and a strong net retention rate, but faces challenges from robust competition and less predictable revenues due to its usage-based model.
  • Despite some decline in fundamentals, Snowflake has the potential to expand significantly in the big data analysis market, with a current market cap of $60B and an estimated addressable market of $248B.

Data processing and storage center. Server room.

Andrey Semenov/iStock via Getty Images

After absorbing a plethora of videos, reading countless articles, and studying the tech sphere in general, I've discovered a noticeable void in understanding what many of the industry's big players actually do. We all comprehend the business of

A table showing some of snowflake's customers

Snowflake's customers (Company presentation)

Snowflake Q1 Financial Highlights

Snowflake Q1 Financial Highlights (Company presentation)

Net retention rate at Snowflake

Net retention rate at Snowflake (Company presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Snowflake total addressable market

Snowflake total addressable market (Company filings)

Author's backed out valuation

Author's backed out valuation (Author)

Snowflake's customer base

Snowflake's customer base (Company presentation)

Snowflake's improving gross margins

Snowflake's improving gross margins (Company presentation)

Snowflake's FY24 Guidance

Snowflake's FY24 Guidance (Company presentation)

This article was written by

Ash Anderson profile picture
Ash Anderson
2.35K Followers
I am a Software Engineer by trade and an avid market participant. Traditionally a long-only investor, I use home-grown software to find the best companies at the best prices. My investment philosophy is primarily high-quality firms. Firms that hold a significant advantage in their market, or demonstrate the ability to get to the peak. Software is my area of expertise, so my writing will frequently cover those in that sector. I also cover stocks that I consider to be high-quality, and investable that are outside the software world.Fans of video, please check out my YouTube channel where I also cover finance and stock research at youtube.com/ashanderson1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.