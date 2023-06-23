Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Federal Reserve Watch: Look At All The Cash Assets Around

Jun. 23, 2023
Summary

  • Commercial banks in the United States hold 14.6 percent of their total assets in cash, around the highest level ever.
  • An excessive amount of this cash comes from the effort of the Federal Reserve to "pump" money into the banking system to protect against a financial collapse.
  • The resulting cash "bubble" is now still embedded in the financial system, making it all the harder for the Federal Reserve to combat the inflation now positioned within the economy.
  • The Federal Reserve is fighting inflation, but, given all the cash around, the question becomes, is the Federal Reserve really doing enough?

The Federal Reserve continues to keep pressure on the banking system in order to combat the inflation that is alive in the world today.

We are now in the 15th month of the Fed's quantitative tightening exercise and the

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.72K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

m
mswedan
Today, 2:52 PM
Premium
Comments (50)
The fed is lying about controlling inflation they are looking the other way when it come to the worst culprit and that is housing and rent same with our leaders as the housing lobby is bribing them with all that ‘election’ money there’s a bad need for rent and price control
