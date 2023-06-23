Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Telephone and Data Systems: Drilldown On Deep Value And Risk

Summary

  • Telephone and Data Systems offers a potential 40% upside but faces headwinds in returning to profitability.
  • TDS has a history of consistent revenue growth and a solid asset base but struggles with unprofitability, rising debt, and unsustainable dividends.
  • A dividend cut, debt management, and a reduction in CAPEX is needed to return to profitability. Management has a plan, but may be relying on positive economic tailwinds too heavily.
  • Investors should consider TDS a risky investment, but it may be suitable for those seeking exposure to upside risk.

Grunge Wall and Payphone

littleny/iStock via Getty Images

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has been posting some risky figures lately (unprofitability, rising debt, unsustainable dividends), but deep value seekers will no doubt be weighing up the potential opportunity developing (attractive valuation vs. the sector, history of consistent revenue growth, large

A screenshot of TDS' financial metrics

TDS' Base Financial Health. Note that TDS does not have a reportable P/E ratio, so it does not appear in our revenue X P/E ratio chart. (Author's Chart Pack)

A screenshot of communicaiton sectors' financial metrics

The Communications Sector averages (Author's Chart Pack)

A screenshot of TDS' financial metrics

TDS' balance sheet and P&L overview (Author's Firm Analyser)

A screenshot of TDS' financial metrics

TDS' current assets/liabilities trends (Author's Firm Analyser)

A screenshot of TDS' financial metrics

While minor in scale, this could be an early signal of troubles for the firm. (Author's Firm Analyser)

A screenshot of TDS' balance sheet

TDS' Balance Sheet featuring a significant "other intangibles" balance, (Seeking Alpha)

A screenshot of TDS' financial metrics

TDS' non-current assets/liabilities (Author's Firm Analyser)

A screenshot of TDS' financial metrics

A breakdown of TDS' balance sheet down to net tangible values, priced at current value. (Author)

A screenshot of TDS' financial metrics

TDS' fair price calculator, which reverse-engineers a fair price for a firm based on its valuation metrics vs the sector average. (Author's Chart Pack)

A screenshot of TDS' financial metrics

TDS' revenue levels vs the firm's overall market cap suggest the market may be discounting the firm's revenue generation (Author's Chart Pack)

A screenshot of TDS' financial metrics

A list of the top dividend-yielding stocks in the communications sector. Note TDS is at the top of the list for yield. (Author's Chart Pack)

Australian Finance & Economics student. I believe simple reasoning underpins good investment strategy and outcomes. I write articles based on easy-to-understand and easy-to-follow reasoning, rules and pricing firms based on fundamentals and peer analysis. I leave DCF, modelling and projections to the experts, and prefer to try and find the simplest answer(s) to the question "Is there value in this company?" Advice in my articles is general in nature and does not consider your personal circumstance. The opinions expressed are opinions only, and data referenced is sourced from third-party sources including Seeking Alpha and other publicly available sources. I make no warranties or guarantees around any of the views expressed in this article and suggest all investors consider my writing to be for interest purposes only and not considered exhaustive investment research or advice.

Comments

