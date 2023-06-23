littleny/iStock via Getty Images

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has been posting some risky figures lately (unprofitability, rising debt, unsustainable dividends), but deep value seekers will no doubt be weighing up the potential opportunity developing (attractive valuation vs. the sector, history of consistent revenue growth, large asset base to rely on).

We'll explore TDS' financials and make comparisons to the Communications Sector, to assess just how risky a bet on TDS is for investors, and try to uncover the risk-reward profile of the firm.

TDS Overview

First up, let's take a visual peek at TDS' financials. Readers familiar with my previous works will recognize the below as my standard financial health check, but in a new format.

Immediately we recognize that TDS is not currently a profitable business and the healthy 10% yielding dividends currently on offer are eating into what little free cash flow the firm is generating. With no profits to pay out and a negative impact on cash flow, these dividends look at risk.

While TDS' debt to equity ratio is low (compared to a sector average of 2.17), we do see concerns with interest coverage at 0.49, and these obligations are covered only by a 1.55 current ratio.

Overall I would say TDS looks fairly "unhealthy" in its own right, and compared to the sector.

TDS' Base Financial Health. Note that TDS does not have a reportable P/E ratio, so it does not appear in our revenue X P/E ratio chart. (Author's Chart Pack) The Communications Sector averages (Author's Chart Pack)

Next, let's peek at the P&L and balance sheet. Gross margins for TDS look reasonably solid at ~52% (vs. 54% for the sector), but operating expenses are suppressing profitability and are noisier compared to revenue growth.

TDS' balance sheet and P&L overview (Author's Firm Analyser)

Taking a deeper look at the balance sheet, we first look at current liabilities and assets to assess the short-term for the firm.

We can see that short-term liabilities outweigh short-term assets significantly thanks to a significant accounts payables balance and "other current liabilities". We also see that inventory is piling up which is also a concern.

TDS' current assets/liabilities trends (Author's Firm Analyser)

A fairly minor detail on the balance sheet in comparison to the size of other items, but worth noting, is how short-term borrowings are growing rapidly and outsizing the current portion of long-term debt liabilities. While minor in scale compared to other balance sheet items, this is a potential red flag that management may be resorting to expensive debt to keep the business operating, and this is certainly not sustainable financial management.

While minor in scale, this could be an early signal of troubles for the firm. (Author's Firm Analyser)

Next, we'll assess long-term assets and liabilities, where there is a bit more positivity to be found.

TDS has a significant PPE balance on the books, making up the lion's share of the firm's tangible value. With that said though, we see a growing long-term debt balance and a hefty "Other Intangibles" balance which needs further investigation.

TDS' Balance Sheet featuring a significant "other intangibles" balance, (Seeking Alpha)

While this balance sheet gives TDS at least some financial cushioning, I would hate to see debts against these assets continue to pile up in the next 3 to 5 years.

TDS' non-current assets/liabilities (Author's Firm Analyser)

Breaking down these assets in a net-tangible assets form, we see there is still quite some significant cushioning here on a per-share basis (offering a 120% premium on the current share price), though these numbers are not adjusted for "fire sale" values.

A breakdown of TDS' balance sheet down to net tangible values, priced at current value. (Author)

The Good

Very attractively priced compared to the Communications Sector valuation averages.

History of consistent revenue growth.

Gross margins are acceptable.

Tangible assets per share are solid, though at risk of erosion due to onboarding debt.

Revenue/Market Cap is well below the trend for the sector.

TDS is priced attractively compared to the Communications sector, if we reverse engineer a "fair price" from the firm's percentile rank of valuation metrics, we arrive at an implied "fair price" of $9.80 per share, albeit this "fair price" ignores the current lack of profitability for the firm and focuses entirely on book value and revenue metrics.

TDS' fair price calculator, which reverse-engineers a fair price for a firm based on its valuation metrics vs the sector average. (Author's Chart Pack)

Another valuation method we can use is market cap to revenue, to see how the firm's total market value compares to its revenue generation, and see that in comparison to all other firms in the market.

TDS' revenue levels vs the firm's overall market cap suggest the market may be discounting the firm's revenue generation (Author's Chart Pack)

TDS appears to be somewhat undervalued given its revenue generation, though we should by now have a fair idea of what is driving that.

We also noted that TDS has a history of solid revenue growth over the last few years, and perhaps management is hoping to grow their way back into profitability.

The Bad

Not currently a profitable business.

The obligation structure is moving in a negative direction.

Short-term debts are growing, having overtaken the current portion of long-term debt.

Obviously, we have concerns around profitability. Without solid EBITs, it's hard to love TDS and this forces us to consider whether we believe this is temporary and just a sign of a change in the business' operating rhythm, or perhaps a longer-term situation where there are some systemic issues in the business.

Looking at historic profitability, this appears to be a bit of a blip in the firm's history, and forecasts show an expected return to positive EPS figures by Q1 2024.

Another concern we exposed was the shifts in the firm's obligations structure, where short-term and long-term debts are giving red flags, and short-term debt obligations are outpacing the current portion of long-term debt.

Getting debts under control may be a symptom of improving the firm's profitability, but I certainly see this as the priority for longer-term financial sustainability.

The Catalysts

A return to profitability would see this stock offer investors outsized returns.

The exceptional dividend yield of 10.42% is top of the sector, but very likely to be cut in order to return the firm's financials to sustainability.

Overall, I see a return to profitability would be the single biggest driver of investor returns, while dividends will need to be cut to shore up a medium-term future for the business.

A list of the top dividend-yielding stocks in the communications sector. Note TDS is at the top of the list for yield. (Author's Chart Pack)

Overall, TDS offers investors a 40% upside on its implied "fair price", and looking behind the P&L and balance sheet at the cashflow statement we can see solid cash flows from operations, however, these have been eaten away at by capital investments ($1,269m, up 78% since 2017) which appears to be the main culprit in negative free cash flows.

Looking at the most recent investor presentation we can see TDS certainly has a plan to capitalize on these significant capital investments (which are predominantly infrastructure investments), though we can see this plan is certainly optimistic and will need to rely on a resilient market for its products and services over the next 2 years.

The Takeaway

The risk/reward ratio for TDS certainly offers an appetizing 40% upside risk, however, the firm faces its fair share of headwinds in order to return to profitability.

In the face of rising debt costs, inflation, and a looming US recession, one has to consider if the firm's plan to return to profitability leans just a touch too heavily on positive economic climate assumptions, and not enough is being done internally to turn things around.

Overall, I like TDS. I suggest investors might consider this a risky investment, but for those with the appetite or a need to expose themselves to upside risk TDS might be suitable.