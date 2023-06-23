Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
United Security Bancshares: A 6.6% Yield From California Community Bank

Jun. 23, 2023 2:58 PM ETUnited Security Bancshares (UBFO)
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.87K Followers

Summary

  • United Security Bancshares has maintained its quarterly dividend payouts despite the regional banking crisis and challenging operating conditions.
  • The bank's net income surged in the first quarter, driven by a rise in interest and fees on loans, but total deposits decreased quarter-over-quarter.
  • UBFO's stock performance in 2023 will depend on the improvement of the broader conversation around regional banks and the bank's ability to manage potential deposit flight.

Fresno, California

MattGush/iStock via Getty Images

Banks of all types have experienced near-existential operating conditions over the last six months with the Fed funds rate being hiked ten consecutive times to its highest level since 2008 at 5% to 5.25%. Whilst this has broadly

United Security Bancshares Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Income Statement

United Security Bancshares Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Form 10-Q

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

