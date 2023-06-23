Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PENN Entertainment: A Deep Value Jackpot

The Value Corner
Summary

  • PENN Entertainment is undervalued by 66% due to a market selloff, presenting a deep-value investment opportunity.
  • The company has a mid-sized economic moat driven by its diverse product portfolio and psychologically "sticky" rewards program that enables increased extraction of revenue per customer.
  • Risks include exposure to a cyclical market environment and ESG-related threats due to the controversial gaming industry.
  • PENN is well positioned to remain the market leader and achieve tangible margin expansion which warrants my "Strong Buy" rating.

Gambling chips stacked around roulette wheel on gaming table

Michael Blann/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) is one of the largest players in the commercial gaming industry in the U.S. Their extensive range of traditional and online gambling, betting and leisure products create a differentiated portfolio

Penn Brands and Segments

PENN FY23 Q1 Presentation

Penn Cross-Selling Strategy

PENN FY23 Q1 Presentation

PENNPlay Logo

PENN FY23 Q1 Presentation

PENNPlay rewards

PENN FY23 Q1 Presentation

PENN FY22 results

PENN FY22 Q4 & Full Year Presentation

PENN FY22 Revenues

PENN FY22 10-K

PENN FY22 Operating Expenses

PENN FY22 10-K

PENN FY22 Net Income

PENN FY22 10-K

PENN FY23 Q1 Revenues

PENN FY23 Q1 Presentation

Seeking Alpha | PENN | Profitability

Seeking Alpha | PENN | Profitability

PENN Long-term debt maturities schedule

PENN FY22 10-K

Seeking Alpha | PENN |Valuation

Seeking Alpha | PENN |Valuation

Seeking Alpha | PENN | Summary Chart

Seeking Alpha | PENN | Summary Chart

TVC Intrinsic Value Calculation

The Value Corner

The Value Corner
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

