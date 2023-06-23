Orbon Alija

We remain bullish on Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL); the stock surged nearly 94% since our buy rating in late September, outperforming the S&P 500 (SP500) by 75%. YTD, the stock is up 46% versus the S&P 500, up 14% during the same period. The stock tested all-time highs in extended trading after reporting 4Q23 and FY2023 earning results. The company has been relatively resilient despite looming fears of a recession and tightening IT budgets; Oracle products are still a crucial spending priority for customers, and the company is now one of the largest players in cloud computing.

Our investment thesis of organic revenue growth accelerating in 2023, driven by cloud revenue and an upgrade of the database across the install base, is playing out. The A.I. boom and the company's exposure add an additional growth driver to the mix. Oracle is a computer tech company best known for its software products, primarily its cloud-engineering services, systems, and database management systems. The company has four core business segments: cloud and license, hardware, and services. However, the company’s bread and butter is its cloud and license business making up roughly 83% of revenues, while service and hardware make up around 17% combined. This quarter, Oracle reported cloud revenue (IaaS and SaaS) of $4.4B, up 54% in USD; Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS) revenue was up 76% in USD at $1.4B, compared to 55% growth a quarter earlier, and Cloud Application ((SaaS)) Revenue up 45% in USD at $3B.

Our bullish sentiment is driven by our belief that Oracle will outperform and expand margins as it captures A.I. growth exposure on multiple fronts: partnership with Cohere, the launch of generative A.I. cloud service for enterprise customers, securing more than $2B in signed contracts for Gen 2 Cloud and teaming up with Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) to run Nvidia A.I. applications on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Supercluster. It's Oracle’s in the spotlight, and we’re all for it and recommend investors buy the upward trend because we’re spotting real A.I. growth exposure, not empty A.I. hype.

The following chart outlines Oracle’s stock outperformance against Apple Inc. (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet/Google (GOOG).

CNBC FactSet Data

Oracle reported 4Q23 earnings last week, beating top and bottom line estimates with revenue of $13.84B, up 16.9% Y/Y, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.67, beating by $0.09. Annual revenue growth reached an all-time high of $50B in FY2023, primarily driven by cloud application and infrastructure businesses growing at a “combined rate of 50% in constant currency,” according to CEO Safra Catz. The company’s cloud applications and infrastructure business growth acceleration bids well to set a precedent for FY2024.

There is an argument that the stock provides attractive trim opportunities after the rally YTD and with a potential tech pullback looming. While there may be a pullback as companies claiming A.I. exposure fail to deliver next quarter, we expect Oracle to hold strong and be relatively resilient, as it's been so far. We don’t recommend trimming Oracle. We see the stock outperforming in 2H23 and 2024 as it sits at the intersection of data and A.I., two extremely hot areas in 2H23 and for the foreseeable future.

Valuation

Oracle is trading slightly higher than the peer group, but we think the stock is fairly valued as a growth stock. The stock is trading at 7.2x EV/C2024 Sales versus the peer group average of 6.5x. We see favorable entry points into the stock and potential upside ahead due to the company’s A.I. growth exposure.

The following chart outlines Oracle’s valuation against the peer group.

Refinitiv Data

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street is bearish on Oracle stock. Of the 32 analysts covering the stock, 12 are buy-rated, and the remaining are hold-rated. We think the overwhelming hold-rating on the stock is driven by the mixed demand environment for Oracle’s healthcare business this quarter, with recent layoffs being announced due to some issues with Cerner.

The following chart outlines Oracle's sell-side ratings.

Refinitiv Data

What to do With The Stock

We continue to be buy-rated on Oracle; the company’s revenue growth accelerated significantly compared to FY2020’s zero growth when the company’s market cap dipped below that of rival Salesforce (CRM). The company’s SaaS business has more than doubled in size, and Gen2 Cloud infrastructure service consumption is seven times larger. The company is now also growing faster than Salesforce, up 17% Y/Y this quarter, while Salesforce is up only 11% Y/Y. We see further upside ahead, as we expect; similarly to Nvidia, the A.I. boom has stretched out Oracle’s visibility for the next couple of quarters.

We recommend that investors begin looking for opportunities to buy Oracle Corporation stock as a window to add A.I. exposure to their portfolio. We expect Oracle will be an outperformer for the mid-to-long run and recommend investors buy the stock at current levels as we see higher lows and higher highs ahead for the stock driven by the generative A.I. craze.