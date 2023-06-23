karenfoleyphotography

Note: All amounts discussed are in Canadian Dollars unless stated otherwise

When we last covered Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) we expected the shares to remain under pressure. The logic was based on the expected debt covenant violations, cash flow and the asset base.

We are downgrading Canopy Growth Corporation to a Strong Sell as there are only two paths left for the company. One is that banks takeover in 6 months. If paying off those notes results in a credit agreement violation the equity is worth zero. An alternate is another round of extreme dilution. This could happen by paying off the 2023 notes in shares.

The stock is down 77% since that article and we examine the setup after the recently released results.

Q4-2023 Results

CGC has a fiscal year ending in March. The results were just released for the Q4-2023 year-end. CGC missed the revenue estimates by a rather wide $6.61 million or about 10% of the actual revenues for the quarter. We will note here that you might see a wide variety of numbers on the estimates and the miss. CGC reports in Canadian dollars where most websites will report the estimates in US dollars and that can cause some automated software updates to get this wrong. But there was no question that the revenue hole was pretty wide. This has been the primary problem for investors as everyone had gotten into this expecting some rather incredible levels of growth. What has panned out over the last year has been quite the opposite.

Data by YCharts

In this quarter, every category except one, had noticeable declines. Some of these were because business lines were restructured or abandoned.

Q4-2023 Press Release

But you're going to have a hard time digging yourself out of a hole when your revenues decline 14% year over year. Despite trying to cut out the biggest expenses, CGC's gross margins remained decidedly negative. If you're losing money on every dollar of sales, then you're a long way from reaching GAAP profitability.

Q4-2023 Press Release

The adjusted gross margin was at negative 18%. Considering its operating expenses and interest payments, CGC would need this number to be at least a positive 30% to get to break even. In addition to the ongoing losses, CGC took yet another restructuring charge. Total for the year was north of $2.2 billion.

CGC 10-K

We get that investors may want to cut the company some slack, but you have to note the consistency of these write-downs. This is the fourth straight year where major purchases were written down.

CGC 2022 10-K

Going Concern

As we had expected at the time of the last article, CGC would likely move into the "going concern" arena after the annual audit. Sure enough, they took that step.

Management has raised substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern due to certain material debt obligations coming due in the short term. If we are unable to obtain additional capital, our financial results, financial condition and our ability to continue as a going concern will be adversely affected and we may have to delay or terminate some or all of our business development or commercialization plans or cease certain of our operations.

Source: CGC 10-K

How does the balance sheet look and does it have any way out? First thing to notice here is that total current assets are down by about $650 million. This is a raw measure of the cash burn happening here on an annual basis.

CGC 10-K

Still $1.0 billion of current assets does sound rather hefty. There are two things wrong with that thinking. The first is that inventories form $150 million out of that and it's unlikely that CGC can cut this much more. The second problem is that current liabilities are at $800 million.

CGC 10-K

Current liabilities are due within a year, but investors might know that in this particular case, a good deal is due within a month.

On June 20, 2018, the Company issued the Canopy Notes with an aggregate principal amount of $600,000. The Canopy Notes bear interest at a rate of 4.25% per annum, payable semi-annually on January 15th and July 15th of each year commencing from January 15, 2019. The Canopy Notes will mature on July 15, 2023.

Source: CGC 10-K

CGC had called and exchanged $260 million of this with a common share payment, but there's a lot still due in 30 days. This will be paid off with the cash on hand, but what's clear is that the historical cash burn rate of $600 million plus the debt due makes things very dangerous within a short time frame.

We also highlighted the longer-term debt and that's on the credit facility. No payments are due till 2026 but the debt covenants there require a minimum liquidity of $100 million USD. That facility also bears a brutal interest rate of LIBOR plus 8.5% (so close to 14%). So for those wondering why CGC continues to struggle despite so many different tactics tried, look no further. One additional fact here is that they were able to pay off some of this senior facility at 93 cents on the dollar.

Reduction of approximately $500 million in debt from Q2 FY2023 to quarter-to-date in Q1 FY2024, including the equitization of $267 million of the 4.25% unsecured notes due in July 2023 (the "2023 Notes") and a paydown of USD$188 million of the senior secured term loan at $0.93 per dollar of debt, which has reduced annual interest payments by approximately $45 million.

Source: CGC 10-K

Banks will take losses on this kind of loan are rare and it just goes to show how bad the situation is. The biggest hope here is the facility sales which will generate about $150 million. Historically that's one quarter of cash burn and there's no second act to these sales.

Verdict

We wish we had some good news here but things are quite dire. Cost reductions are underway but the first round of savings which were realized last year did not even come close to getting the company to break even.

These include the business transformation program announced during FY23, which is expected to reduce total operating expenses by $240 million to $310 million by the end of fiscal 2024 inclusive of the $125 million realized during fiscal 2023. Cost reduction initiatives underway at BioSteel that are expected to further reduce our overall cash burn.

Source: Q4-2023 Press Release

Even at half the routine cash burn and taking into account asset sale proceeds, we believe it will be impossible for the company to run through one more year. Any savings that they have got will be fully offset with just the interest they will pay in this fiscal year vs. last fiscal year on their credit facility. We maintain a "Strong Sell" here as the crisis is reaching its climax and we see only one way this ends.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.