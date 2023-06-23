Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Taiwan Semiconductor: Nvidia's Dirt-Cheap Proxy

Summary

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is an attractive investment due to its strong competitive position and modest valuation compared to Nvidia Corporation.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor is expected to benefit from Nvidia's AI chip sales growth, as it is the main supplier to most big chip companies.
  • Risks and challenges for Taiwan Semiconductor include potential invasion of Taiwan and competition from companies like Intel Corporation.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is the main supplier to most big chip companies, including Nvidia Corporation (NVDA). It is Nvidia's sole supplier and is also the main supplier to Apple (

Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

adowns
Today, 5:29 PM
TSM is discounted because of the risk of an invasion by China. Isn’t NVDA subject to the very same risk? Is there anyone else able to manufacture the complex AI chips that are the reason NVDA has gone up so much?
omega2345
Today, 5:18 PM
If China were to invade Taiwan the USA tech industry would plunge 70 percent. Tsm is most certainly the most important company in the world
Nstone384
Today, 5:35 PM
@omega2345 correct, and yet it is one of the most undervalued stocks even though the risk of a Chinese invasion should put pressure on all companies who depend on TSMC. I‘m long in TSMC and I‘m kind of frustrated. Wish the stock would show what the company really is
