Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kinder Morgan: Trying To Repair A Leaky Bucket

Jun. 23, 2023 4:49 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)3 Comments
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.54K Followers

Summary

  • Kinder Morgan has struggled to grow EBITDA over the past several years.
  • In the near term, its commodity assumptions remain too high for the year.
  • The stock is attractively valued, but other midstream operators like Energy Transfer and Enterprise Products Partners are preferred over KMI.

pipeline

SSSCCC

In early April, I wrote the Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was a solid midstream operator, but that I find some its peers more attractive. Since then, the stock has underperformed with about a -5% total return, compared to +6% return for the S&P. Let’s catch up

KMI Segments

Company Presentation

KMI Sensitivities

Company Presentation

KMI Valuation Vs Peers

KMI Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.54K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

T
The Reasonable Man
Today, 5:24 PM
Premium
Comments (680)
Nice article. Thank you. I’ve been tempted to sell my position in KMI but I think I’m going to continue holding. I think the stock will eventually move higher if management keeps its word and continues to execute on its plan to reduce debt and increase its dividend. Time will tell.
s
stompers54
Today, 5:23 PM
Comments (770)
Good analysis. KMI is a dog. Promoting their business as a toll way impervious to the market fluctuations of the underlying commodities has been debunked and "enjoyed" by long suffering equity holders. As author correctly points out once initial contracts expire producers are free to negotiate terms on some pipeline investments that are no longer in high demand and could be white elephants. Maybe over simplification of the issue but where are all the massive distribution increases promised by management? By the way, the track record has been in a record low cost financing environment which is in the rear view mirror. EPD and even ET are more credible alternatives. CO2 business, really?
b
bengraved
Today, 5:06 PM
Comments (1.16K)
XEL A fairly large electricity and natural gas company, that extends from MN to TX, announced this week, that over 50% of the power they provide is from carbon free sources.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.