MiX Telematics Results Flatten As Headwinds Mount

Jun. 23, 2023 5:03 PM ET
Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • MiX Telematics Limited reported its FQ4 2023 financial results on May 25, 2023.
  • The firm provides an array of fleet tracking and telematics products and services worldwide.
  • MiX Telematics' financial results have been leveling off amid increasingly challenging macroeconomic conditions.
  • I remain Neutral [Hold] on MiX Telematics stock in the near term.
Scenic front view big long heavy semi-treailer truck with sea shipping container driving highway dramatic warm morning evening sunrise sky sunset. Cargo transport industry background concept.

Kyryl Gorlov/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) reported its FQ4 2023 financial results on May 25, 2023, missing both expected revenue and EPS estimates.

The company provides vehicle and other mobile

Automotive Telematics Market

Automotive Telematics Market (Allied Market Research)

Total Revenue and Operating Income

Total Revenue and Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Gross Profit Margin and Selling, G&A % Of Revenue

Gross Profit Margin and Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

52-Week Stock Price Comparison

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings Transcript Key Terms Frequency

Earnings Transcript Key Terms Frequency (Seeking Alpha)

EV/EBITDA Multiple History

EV/EBITDA Multiple History (Seeking Alpha)

ZAR To USD One Year Chart

ZAR To USD One Year Chart (XE.com)

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
19.17K Followers
Comments (3)

Value Digger profile picture
Value Digger
Today, 5:29 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (11.85K)
@Donovan Jones

With all due respect, you downplay the fact that MIXT has announced significant sequential improvements over the last quarters.

Specifically, MIXT's operating cash flow in Q4 was $9.1 million, which FULLY covered the quarterly dividend payment of $1.3 million and the quarterly CapEx (excluding acquisitions).

On top of this, outlook remains bright with continued expansion in Latin America among others:

investor.mixtelematics.com/...

This is why MIXT recently increased the dividend by 12.5%, as quoted below.
Value Digger profile picture
Value Digger
Today, 5:25 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (11.85K)
From a valuation standpoint, MIXT's Enterprise Value currently is only 4 times its adj. EBITDA and 1 times its Revenue.

Therefore, MIXT is not only profitable, but also very cheap compared to most other SaaS names.

Moreover, MIXT has ZERO leverage because it has a net cash position.
Value Digger profile picture
Value Digger
Today, 5:22 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (11.85K)
@Donovan Jones

MIXT recently increased its dividend in June by 12.5%, as quoted below, which is a bullish sign and a strong indication that it's confident about its cash flow in the foreseeable future:

"The last recent dividend payment of 4 South African cents (0.2 U.S. cents) per ordinary share and 1 South African Rand (5 U.S. cents) per ADS was paid on March 2, 2023 to ADS holders on record on February 17, 2023.

A dividend of 4.50000 South African cents per ordinary share and 1.12500 South African Rand per ADS will be paid on June 29, 2023 to ADS holders on record as of the close of business on June 16, 2023."
