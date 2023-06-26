Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Qualcomm Lacks A Near-Term Catalyst But Keep Holding

Jun. 26, 2023 9:00 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)AAPL2 Comments
Joe Albano profile picture
Joe Albano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Qualcomm is in the middle of the trough of a Handset cycle with little-to-no confidence in an improved outlook for the remainder of its fiscal year.
  • Unless its Automotive or IoT segments have an Nvidia-like AI moment, there's no near-term catalyst evolving there, either, though growth is more constructive.
  • But the chart has seen its sentiment reach a bearish exhaustion, and even though there's no catalyst right now, any bullish inclination could prove pivotal for the stock.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Tech Cache. Learn More »
2019 Consumer Electronics Show Highlights New Products And Technology

Justin Sullivan

Excellent management is one of my pillars in finding the best investment for my capital. A solid business is another one. But the third is sentiment, closely linked to the idea of a catalyst to get a stock moving. QUALCOMM (

Decrypt The Cash In Tech With Tech Cache

Do two things to further your tech portfolio. First, click the 'Follow' button below next to my name. Second, become one of my subscribers risk-free with a free trial, where you'll be able to hear my thoughts as events unfold instead of reading my public articles weeks later only containing a subset of information. In fact, I provide four times more content (earnings, best ideas, trades, etc.) each month than what you read for free here. Plus, you'll get ongoing discussions among intelligent investors and traders in my chat room.

Join now!

This article was written by

Joe Albano profile picture
Joe Albano
14.82K Followers
Leader of Tech Cache
A tech industry insider's best long-term picks, trades, and chart analysis
Joe Albano is a technology insider and combines his passion, education and career into his investing approach. Additionally, his young and in touch perspective allows him to understand the trends of the culture as well as how technology is working alongside it. Together, these invaluable insights have produced a strong investment track record for himself and his followers. You can join Joe and learn his insights and strategies by subscribing to his service Tech Cache.


Education and Investment Background

Joe has a Bachelors of Science in Computer and Electrical Engineering. He follows technology related companies as well as blue chip industrials and consumer products. Joe writes mainly about technology companies, especially ones that he uses and consumes. Knowing the technical side of the products helps him in his analysis of what the product impact is to consumers and the markets they reach. Joe's interests lie in tech and growth stocks.


Work Experience

Joe works for a technology contracting company as a Release Manager working with Dev/Ops tools and integrating CI/CD systems. This entails automating workflows and deploying compiled artifacts using change control/version control software and deployment automation tools. The sector of his work is governmental and deals with the department of health. He previously worked in the IT field of the healthcare industry for a major teaching hospital and practice group working mostly with integration engines for use with hundreds of systems as well as end user application access and security including single sign-on.


A Little About Joe...

Joe enjoys a variety of hobbies including playing drums and building racecars made for the ice and asphalt. He raced nationally in college for Baja SAE and continues to build racecars and race on a regional level both on road courses and frozen lakes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QCOM, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

H
Herkshire Bathaway
Today, 9:31 AM
Premium
Comments (69)
The company needs a new head of marketing. They need to show the world that THEY ARE AI and that their sales may jump 150% CAGR during the next 50 years because of AI. They should also ban apple from buying their chips to cancel Algo manipulation with their stock price.
T
The Cardinal
Today, 9:26 AM
Premium
Comments (5.36K)
Hope is not a strategy.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.