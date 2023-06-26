Justin Sullivan

Excellent management is one of my pillars in finding the best investment for my capital. A solid business is another one. But the third is sentiment, closely linked to the idea of a catalyst to get a stock moving. QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) rates high on my management list - especially since Cristiano Amon took over mahogany row - while its business vision is undoubtedly headed in the right direction. But with weakness expected to loom over its largest revenue segment for the remainder of the year, Qualcomm lacks a catalyst to get the stock moving.

This isn't a call to sell the stock; no, in fact, the company has a bright future in driving growth outside of the cyclical Handset business. Automotive and IoT are no small potatoes for the rest of this decade. Sure, the company has to overcome a potential headwind in Handsets if Apple (AAPL) ever completes its 5G modem. But the company pushed off the starting blocks of diversification long before the theoretical headwind could manifest.

The problem for the stock today is there's no catalyst set to light a fire under the stock. But it's also not teetering on the next leg down.

Handsets Will Continue To Hinder Performance

Since the Handset business is the company's largest, making up 77% of QCT revenues and 66% of overall revenues, any cyclicality in the mobile industry will be pronounced. And the company is in the heat of finding the bottom of the segment as mobile remains weak and is not likely to see demand return over the next several months.

Because the seasonality of mobile components and retail sell-in are out of sync, as smartphones sold in the fall and holiday period see their components shipped quarters earlier, it's already possible to see the mobile holiday demand profile. On the company's FQ2 '23 call, management guided for this seasonally-important quarter. And with guidance coming in at $8.5B in revenue versus consensus of $9.14B with EPS of $1.80 versus consensus of $2.16, it doesn't bode well for the mobile handset market recovery.

And this is not lost on Qualcomm's management, as its opening statement on the earnings call was about as gloomy as it could be in the face of hopes for recovery:

The evolving macroeconomic backdrop has resulted in further demand deterioration particularly in handsets at a magnitude greater than we previously forecasted. As a result, we're operating under the assumption that inventory drawdown dynamics remain a significant factor for at least the next couple quarters. Additionally, while expectations are for a rebound in China demand in the second half of the calendar year, we have not seen evidence of meaningful recovery and are not incorporating improvements into our planning assumptions. - Cristiano Amon, CEO, FQ2 '23 Earnings Call

So what the company has been working through for the last few quarters - inventory drawdowns at customers - is set to continue for the next few quarters. It confirmed as much by giving some high-level guidance for FQ4:

As we look ahead, we expect the dynamics impacting the third fiscal quarter to extend to the fourth quarter, including the timing of purchases by a modem-only handset customer resulting in muted seasonality in QCT revenues. - Akash Palkhiwala, CFO, FQ2 '23 Earnings Call

So Handset revenue will continue to suffer and will see flat-to-down sequential revenue after the current FQ2 sequential decline. The Handset division has little to no ability to conjure up a catalyst to propel the stock higher for the rest of the year. It would take a change in visibility or a sudden shift in end-user demand to speed up inventory drawdowns, and this doesn't look probable based on the continued push-out of recovery throughout 2023, notably contrasted by Amon from prior forecasts.

In Search Of A Catalyst Elsewhere

But an intangible catalyst is already underway because of the potential loss of Apple as a major customer and the general cyclical nature of mobile handsets. I know, sounds counter-intuitive, right? But the undercurrent of this catalyst is the reason for diversification into Automotive and IoT. If Handsets weren't this weak, there likely wouldn't be a huge push to optimize the segment, for one, but also would not have been a meaningful push into diversification efforts to become less reliant on Handsets and one customer.

This has led to a thriving Automotive segment, albeit small, but growing fast.

On the call, management outlined several wins and technology advancements for its Automotive division. And while the segment is still small relative to the entire business, it's been one of the most consistent growth segments over the last two years, growing revenue by over 86% in those two years as of Q2. Automotive was also the only segment in the company to grow in FQ2, recorded as 20% year-over-year.

While it's the smallest of all segments, it has the most potential as new vehicles continually add driver-enhancing features like collision avoidance, lane departure, active cruise control, and many others. These all require more advanced systems and chips to operate. But, of course, the all-coveted autonomous driving segment is growing at bleeding edge speeds, requiring more enhanced 5G for external input as well as onboard systems to interface among the different sensors, vehicle control mechanisms, and driver-facing visual systems.

The continual advancement in vehicle driving and communication systems pushes the company forward with new wins each quarter. And in FQ2 alone, it saw 12 wins across its platforms.

We are very pleased to be partnering with Mercedes-Benz on our next-generation Snapdragon Digital Cockpit platforms. ... ...during the quarter, we won 12 new designs across our Snapdragon Cockpit and Snapdragon Connectivity 5G platforms with automakers across the globe. We remain on track to execute on the milestones outlined during Automotive Investor Day. - Cristiano Amon, CEO, FQ2 '23 Earnings Call

If Automotive, or even IoT, has an "AI moment" much like ChatGPT and LLMs (large language models) have had for NVIDIA (NVDA), Qualcomm could see a massive acceleration in wins, orders, and revenue.

However, I don't see this happening in the next two quarters, barring some technology breakthrough announcement. Currently, the company is seeing consistent and meaningful wins, but nothing more than building the backlog at a respectable pace. If Qualcomm is to see a head-turning catalyst here, it's going to need a customer to break through the paradigm and endure an influx of customer demand.

Does The Chart Show Sentiment Shifting?

So, with a lack of catalysts, my next tool is the chart to determine if the stock can find a meaningful bounce after a year-and-a-half decline.

In May, the stock completed a second recent test of the $100 support level, a level dating back two-and-a-half years, with a large gap looming below. With a double bottom in place, the stock attempted to re-enter the ascending channel (shown in green) but failed to capitalize on the first attempt.

And backing up a bit, the upward green channel was a sign the stock wasn't ready to end its downtrend but merely consolidate the previous move from $190 to $103. Should the $100 level fail to hold, $95.28 is the level at the top of the large gap that ends at $88.58. This would be a prime accumulation area, should the opportunity present itself.

Overall, however, the chart looks less bearish and more constructive as the stock consolidates sideways. The price action over the last eight months, specifically the last two, shows bearish sentiment bottoming as it's unable to break support and is starting to turn neutral.

Why Continue To Hold?

While the company doesn't have any near-term catalysts ahead of it, there isn't much to light a fire under the stock. However, because the chart shows bearish sentiment peaking and beginning to wane, even a small catalyst could send the stock back to the mid-$100s. This could be in the form of better Handset demand, faster-than-expected inventory drawdowns, a significant win in the Automotive or IoT segment, or a general outperformance in any of the quarters remaining in the fiscal year.

While the stock has taken a beating over the last year-and-a-half, sentiment is beginning to shift. And this shift in sentiment is what sets the stock up to move higher on the next catalyst. Of course, demand and visibility could deteriorate further, but there are signs of bottoming across the semiconductor industry. While holding isn't a sexy recommendation, Qualcomm's stock is primed to move on any bullish catalyst, as the chart has been exhausted.